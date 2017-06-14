N'Golo Kante: 'Kylian Mbappe is a very good player'

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante says that France teammate Kylian Mbappe "is going to have a good future" in the game.
Mbappe scored 26 times for AS Monaco during the 2016-17 campaign, and it is understood that the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United all want to sign the 18-year-old in this summer's transfer window.

Kante and Mbappe were both part of the France team that recorded a 3-2 win over England in Tuesday night's international friendly, and Kante has paid tribute to the teenage forward following another impressive performance.

"I don't know what is going to happen with him but he played a fine game against England and he is a very good player. I have had the opportunity to train with him and he is a great talent," Kante told reporters.

"He has done very well at Monaco and now he is doing the same with the national team in France. I hope he is going to have a good future."

On Tuesday night, Mbappe claimed that Real Madrid have been trying to sign him since he was 14 years old.

