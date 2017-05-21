Chelsea captain John Terry vows to return to Chelsea one day after playing his 717th and likely final game for the club against Sunderland.

Chelsea captain John Terry has vowed to return to the club one day following his final appearance at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old was included in Antonio Conte's starting lineup for this afternoon's season-ending 5-1 win over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge, being withdrawn in the 26th minute in order for the fans and his teammates to pay tribute to the long-time skipper.

Terry is not expected to feature during next weekend's FA Cup final so today's match is likely to be his last for the club, and afterwards he thanked the supporters as he brought the curtain down on his 22-year Chelsea career.

"One of the most difficult days of my life. Thank you will never, ever be enough, but I'll tell you what: I'll be back here one day," he said in his post-match speech.

"I'm going to be supporting the players and the club from the bottom of my heart. You've given me everything from the age of 17 when I first started out.

"You picked me up when I was down, sung my name when I've had bad days and disappointed you as well."

Terry made 717 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 67 goals and winning 15 major honours during that time.