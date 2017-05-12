Chelsea winger Eden Hazard heaps praise on manager Antonio Conte after his side clinched the Premier League title with victory over West Brom.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has paid tribute to manager Antonio Conte after he steered the club to the Premier League title with victory over West Bromwich Albion this evening.

Michy Batshuayi was the unlikely figure to score the title-winning goal - just his second of the season - as the Blues moved into an unassailable 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Hazard was taken off as part of the double change that saw Batshuayi enter the fray, but the Belgian did not let that dampen his delight at the final whistle.

"It's amazing to celebrate with the fans. The game was so difficult. We are very happy," he told Sky Sports News.

"We talked a lot about the manager already, he is fantastic and we work a lot in training. Full credit to him and the players. We lost to Arsenal and then we went on an unbelievable run. That's when we said that we can win the league."

Chelsea have now won five Premier League titles in the past 13 years, a tally only matched by Manchester United.