May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 25,367
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Chelsea

McClean (20'), Field (36'), Wilson (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Batshuayi (82')

Eden Hazard hails "fantastic" Antonio Conte

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard heaps praise on manager Antonio Conte after his side clinched the Premier League title with victory over West Brom.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 23:00 UK

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has paid tribute to manager Antonio Conte after he steered the club to the Premier League title with victory over West Bromwich Albion this evening.

Michy Batshuayi was the unlikely figure to score the title-winning goal - just his second of the season - as the Blues moved into an unassailable 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Hazard was taken off as part of the double change that saw Batshuayi enter the fray, but the Belgian did not let that dampen his delight at the final whistle.

"It's amazing to celebrate with the fans. The game was so difficult. We are very happy," he told Sky Sports News.

"We talked a lot about the manager already, he is fantastic and we work a lot in training. Full credit to him and the players. We lost to Arsenal and then we went on an unbelievable run. That's when we said that we can win the league."

Chelsea have now won five Premier League titles in the past 13 years, a tally only matched by Manchester United.

Gary Cahill celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Result: Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win over West Bromwich Albion
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: 'We won this title together'
