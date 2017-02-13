Feb 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
0-2
Man CityManchester City

Fraser (26'), Arter (68')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Sterling (29'), Mings (69' og.)
Toure (10'), Sterling (57'), Sane (64')

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits it will be "difficult" to catch Chelsea

Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggests that it will be too "difficult" to catch Chelsea in the Premier League title race after closing the gap to eight points.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 09:41 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that it will be "difficult" to catch Chelsea in the Premier League title race, but is "happy" to close the gap.

The North-West outfit are now eight points adrift of the league leaders with 13 games left to play.

City moved up to second in the table after sealing a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth down on the south coast on Monday night.

It appears as though the main battle will be for the remaining three positions in the top four, with just four points separating second from sixth.

"[Chelsea] have to lose three games, and we have to win all our games. You know how difficult that is in the Premier League," talkSPORT quotes Guardiola as saying. "So we have to go game by game, narrow the gap.

"We're so happy. We are second now. The gap between second and sixth is nothing, but we're so happy to be second and in this position, and to make the difference a little narrower from Chelsea."

City will now switch their attention to the FA Cup as they prepare for this Saturday's fifth-round clash against Huddersfield Town.

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Man City 'to make £40m raid for Atletico duo'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits it will be "difficult" to catch Chelsea
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Antonio Conte: I don't like Jose Mourinho's "joking"
Chelsea 'play down Luiz injury concern'Cahill: 'Chelsea can see light at end of tunnel'Juventus chief confident of tying down DybalaChelsea to offer Lampard ambassadorial role?Conte "disappointed" with Chelsea display
Courtois: 'Chelsea happy with a point'Result: Brady stunner earns Burnley draw with ChelseaTeam News: Westwood, Brady start for BurnleyMourinho: 'No hope of catching Chelsea'Conte 'in line for Chelsea pay rise'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits it will be "difficult" to catch Chelsea
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Raheem Sterling in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Result: Manchester City into second place with win at Bournemouth
Guardiola hopeful over Gabriel Jesus injuryMan City 'to make £40m raid for Atletico duo'Wilshere "left a massive impression" on GuardiolaCaballero: 'City will not give up on title'Ronaldinho: 'Jesus can become world's best player'
Guardiola unsure of Aguero future at Man CityMan City keen on French defending duo?Kompany: 'Man City on right track'Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'Sergio Aguero 'wants to leave Man City'
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version