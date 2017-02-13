Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggests that it will be too "difficult" to catch Chelsea in the Premier League title race after closing the gap to eight points.

The North-West outfit are now eight points adrift of the league leaders with 13 games left to play.

City moved up to second in the table after sealing a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth down on the south coast on Monday night.

It appears as though the main battle will be for the remaining three positions in the top four, with just four points separating second from sixth.

"[Chelsea] have to lose three games, and we have to win all our games. You know how difficult that is in the Premier League," talkSPORT quotes Guardiola as saying. "So we have to go game by game, narrow the gap.

"We're so happy. We are second now. The gap between second and sixth is nothing, but we're so happy to be second and in this position, and to make the difference a little narrower from Chelsea."

City will now switch their attention to the FA Cup as they prepare for this Saturday's fifth-round clash against Huddersfield Town.