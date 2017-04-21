General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas: 'John Terry is irreplaceable at Chelsea'

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Cesc Fabregas believes that John Terry is 'irreplaceable' for Chelsea as the long-serving Blues captain prepares to leave Stamford Bridge.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 12:10 UK

Cesc Fabregas has claimed that Chelsea teammate John Terry is "irreplaceable" at the club.

The 36-year-old defender announced on Monday that he will move on at the end of the season after more than two decades at Stamford Bridge.

"It came as a surprise," Fabregas told talkSPORT. "There was a lot of talk and speculation that it could be his last year but we didn't know for sure.

"It is a very personal decision between him and the club. It is a shame because I cannot see anyone replacing the role he does in the team. He is irreplaceable for now."

Terry is Chelsea's most decorated player of all time having won the Champions League, four Premier League titles, the Europa League, five FA Cups and three League Cups.

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Read Next:
AC Milan renew interest in Cesc Fabregas?
>
View our homepages for Cesc Fabregas, John Terry, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte 'turns Chelsea training ground into boot camp'
 Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Report: Chelsea defender Gary Cahill a doubt for FA Cup semi-final after hospital stay
 Kyle Walker of Spurs holds off the challenge from Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2014
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur dominate PFA Premier League Team of the Year
Fabregas: 'Terry is irreplaceable'Preview: Chelsea vs. Tottenham HotspurGerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of FameSam Allardyce plays down John Terry linkTianjin still interested in Diego Costa
Clement confirms Swansea interest in TerryPochettino: 'FA Cup more difficult to win now'Pochettino: Spurs "hungry" to topple ChelseaBilic not ruling out Terry moveJoshua eyes future bout with Tyson Fury
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 