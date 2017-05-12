Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas says that he feared West Bromwich Albion would frustrate his side in their Premier League title decider.

The Spaniard confessed that he feared the Baggies would hold them to a goalless draw until substitute Michy Batshuayi became the Blues' unlikely hero by scoring the game's only goal in the 82nd minute.

"I thought it was going to be one of those days. We had so many chances in the first half and then we got a bit nervous," he told Sky Sports News.

"The beauty of football, a player who didn't play a lot scores the winning goal for the championship."

Chelsea's 1-0 win in the Midlands sees Antonio Conte's side crowned champions with two matches to spare.