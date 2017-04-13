Didier Drogba: 'Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea makes sense'

Didier Drogba believes that "little brother" Romelu Lukaku can be a big success with Chelsea if pushing through a move from Everton in the summer.
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has tipped Everton striker Romelu Lukaku to return to Stamford Bridge this summer to complete some unfinished business.

The Belgium international has publicly announced that he does not intend to sign a new contract at Goodison Park, potentially forcing the Toffees to cash in at the end of the season.

A move back to West London, three years after being sold to Everton for a fee of around £28m, is now reportedly on the cards, and Drogba expects to see Lukaku prove a point if pushing through a transfer.

"He knows the [club] already and I think he wants to prove he can be successful here. He didn't get the chance to do it [before]," the Ivorian told Sky Sports News.

"Chelsea is his club since he was young, so why not? He wants to be the best. He's really working hard to become the best. I am always challenging him. When he scores one goal, I expect him to score two.

"We have a very good relationship. I think he's my little brother. He's a really good guy. He's a very good player, but also a great man."

Drogba was speaking after making an announcement on his own future, revealing that he is now a player and co-owner at United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising.

