New Chelsea signing Danny Drinkwater has claimed that he is "looking forward" to playing alongside N'Golo Kante once again.
The pair were part of Leicester City's Premier League title-winning campaign, but were split up after the 2015-16 season.
Kante's performances in the middle of the park earned him a move to Chelsea, where he has since become a crucial member of Antonio Conte's team.
Drinkwater has now followed the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge by making a deadline-day £35m switch from the Foxes.
When asked about his teammate, the 27-year-old told Chelsea's official website: "I played with N'Golo for a season and there was not really a game I didn't enjoy playing next to him. I am looking forward hopefully to carrying on where we left off.
"I think we hit it off from the first game and after that we did not really lose. He is a top lad, the most down-to-earth person you will meet. I can't see him changing much and I am looking forward to meeting him again."
Drinkwater could make his debut against his former club after the international break on September 9.