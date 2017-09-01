Danny Drinkwater relishing N'Golo Kante reunion at Chelsea

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Danny Drinkwater says that he is excited to link back up with N'Golo Kante after finalising a move to Chelsea from Leicester City.
New Chelsea signing Danny Drinkwater has claimed that he is "looking forward" to playing alongside N'Golo Kante once again.

The pair were part of Leicester City's Premier League title-winning campaign, but were split up after the 2015-16 season.

Kante's performances in the middle of the park earned him a move to Chelsea, where he has since become a crucial member of Antonio Conte's team.

Drinkwater has now followed the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge by making a deadline-day £35m switch from the Foxes.

When asked about his teammate, the 27-year-old told Chelsea's official website: "I played with N'Golo for a season and there was not really a game I didn't enjoy playing next to him. I am looking forward hopefully to carrying on where we left off.

"I think we hit it off from the first game and after that we did not really lose. He is a top lad, the most down-to-earth person you will meet. I can't see him changing much and I am looking forward to meeting him again."

Drinkwater could make his debut against his former club after the international break on September 9.

Danny Drinkwater celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion on March 1, 2016
