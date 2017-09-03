Danny Drinkwater pays tribute to Leicester City

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Danny Drinkwater pays tribute to Leicester City after leaving the King Power Stadium to join Chelsea on transfer deadline day.
Sunday, September 3, 2017

Danny Drinkwater has paid tribute to Leicester City after leaving the Foxes for Chelsea on August 31.

The 27-year-old joined Leicester from Manchester United in the summer of 2012, and scored 14 times in 218 appearances for the club that he helped win the Premier League title in a remarkable 2015-16 campaign.

Drinkwater left the King Power Stadium to link-up with reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on transfer deadline day, and the England midfielder has thanked Leicester for "a great five years".

"It's been a great five years in my life. Leicester gave me that and a lot more. I'll always be grateful to the owners, the fans, my teammates and all the staff that have come and gone over the last five years," Drinkwater told Leicester's official website.

"To achieve what we did together was unbelievable. It'll stay with me forever. It wasn't always a smooth ride for me either, I had some ups and downs early on, but people stuck by me and I'll never forget that.

"It was hard decision to leave, but it felt like the time was right. When you get a taste for what we achieved together, it's addictive, you want to experience it as much as you can and this felt like my chance to chase that. You don't know when an opportunity like that might come along again, so for me I had to take it."

Drinkwater could make his Chelsea debut against his former club at the King Power next weekend.

Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Sporting give green light for Silva move
