Diego Costa meets up with agent Jorge Mendes in London, a week after Tianjin Quanjian owner Shu Yuhui revealed his interest in signing the Chelsea striker.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been pictured meeting agent Jorge Mendes and a group of representatives, amid recent speculation that he is looking to leave the club.

The Spain international saw a potential record-breaking move to the Chinese Super League fall through in January, while also recently admitting that he wanted to rejoin Atletico Madrid last summer.

Tianjin Quanjian owner Shu Yuhui revealed last week that Costa is still a target for the mega-rich Asian side, with a bid likely to be tabled later this year to once again test the Blues' resolve.

Costa has now been spotted by The Sun dining with Mendes at an exclusive Knightsbridge restaurant, although there is no suggestion that the 28-year-old was acting improperly.

A source is quoted by the tabloid as saying: "I would say there were about 10 people at the table, four Asian men on one side and then Jorge Mendes on the other with his people and then Diego at the end.

"They were all drinking large magnum bottles of red wine, including Diego, and were eating lobster pasta. There were lots of toasts being made and then they had pictures with Diego. We left the restaurant around 10pm and they were still there enjoying their dinner."

Costa is said to have been promised wages of £650,000 a week should he join Quanjian, trebling his current salary at Stamford Bridge.