General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea striker Diego Costa spotted meeting agent Jorge Mendes in London

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Diego Costa meets up with agent Jorge Mendes in London, a week after Tianjin Quanjian owner Shu Yuhui revealed his interest in signing the Chelsea striker.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 20:11 UK

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been pictured meeting agent Jorge Mendes and a group of representatives, amid recent speculation that he is looking to leave the club.

The Spain international saw a potential record-breaking move to the Chinese Super League fall through in January, while also recently admitting that he wanted to rejoin Atletico Madrid last summer.

Tianjin Quanjian owner Shu Yuhui revealed last week that Costa is still a target for the mega-rich Asian side, with a bid likely to be tabled later this year to once again test the Blues' resolve.

Costa has now been spotted by The Sun dining with Mendes at an exclusive Knightsbridge restaurant, although there is no suggestion that the 28-year-old was acting improperly.

A source is quoted by the tabloid as saying: "I would say there were about 10 people at the table, four Asian men on one side and then Jorge Mendes on the other with his people and then Diego at the end.

"They were all drinking large magnum bottles of red wine, including Diego, and were eating lobster pasta. There were lots of toasts being made and then they had pictures with Diego. We left the restaurant around 10pm and they were still there enjoying their dinner."

Costa is said to have been promised wages of £650,000 a week should he join Quanjian, trebling his current salary at Stamford Bridge.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea to revive Lukaku pursuit?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Jorge Mendes, Shu Yuhui, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Morgan Schneiderlin in action for Everton against Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Morgan Schneiderlin: 'Everton seeking revenge against Chelsea'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Chelsea striker Diego Costa spotted meeting agent Jorge Mendes in London
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'I would not swap Diego Costa for Romelu Lukaku'
Conte keen on signing Juventus midfielder?Preview: Everton vs. ChelseaMoses: 'I never doubted my ability'Koeman unsure over Romelu Lukaku futureConte expecting "tough" Everton test
Hugo Lloris: "Still a long way to go"Leeds to snap up Brighton stopper Stockdale?Guardiola responds to Conte's transfer jibeMan United to target move for Chelsea star?Napoli chief confirms Chelsea bid for Koulibaly
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 