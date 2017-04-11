Marcel Desailly: 'Eden Hazard unlikely to join Real Madrid'

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly does not think that Eden Hazard will "take the risk" and join Real Madrid in the summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 16:28 UK

Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly has said that he does not expect Eden Hazard to leave Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants have been linked with a big-money move for the Belgian winger, but Desailly has revealed that he has his doubts over whether the player is ready for a high-profile switch to the Bernabeu.

The 48-year-old told talkSPORT: "It depends on his ambition. I'm not sure Eden Hazard has that intention of being that top player, being first choice at Real Madrid.

"Remember, Hazard has been in the Chelsea system for five years, and he's been doing well, but he's not been doing what we expected of him – scoring goals and being the equivalent of Ronaldo or Messi, he's on and off.

"I'm not sure he's fully ready to change and take the risk, because he will want to play regular football."

Hazard has scored 69 goals in 240 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Lille in 2012.

Eden Hazard celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 8, 2017
Real Madrid 'confident of landing Hazard'
>
