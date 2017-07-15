General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

David Luiz targets clean sweep of trophies with Chelsea in 2017-18

David Luiz shouts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
David Luiz insists that Chelsea must "have big ambitions" for the 2017-18 campaign if they are to build on Antonio Conte's first season at the club.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 18:04 UK

Chelsea defender David Luiz has challenged his teammates to build on last season's impressive campaign by winning all available trophies this time around.

The Blues lifted the Premier League title with a record number of wins in Antonio Conte's first season at the helm and also fell just short in the FA Cup, going down 2-1 to Arsenal in May's final at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea's reward for a memorable league campaign is a place in the Champions League, which Luiz believes his side have the quality to win, as well as prevailing in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and English top flight once again.

"When you play for a big club you have to have big ambitions," he told the club's official website. "Chelsea play all the competitions and we try to win all the competitions, so it's my ambition too. We will try to win everything."

Speaking about the champions' pre-season preparations, the Brazilian added: "It's difficult to be back in training. It's a bit hard in pre-season, like always. But we have to prepare ourselves in the best way because now is the time to get the oxygen for when we need it during the season, so now is the time to work hard and rest well.

"We work hard at Cobham [the club's training ground] and then at home we need to be careful with the food, with the discipline to sleep. I have stuff I do at home to recover well also, so it's part of our job. It's not just the five or six hours we are here at Cobham, it's important to act like a professional every day of the year."

Luiz is reportedly the favourite to succeed John Terry as skipper at Stamford Bridge next season as Conte is said to be a fan of his leadership qualities from the back.

David Luiz shouts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
David Luiz shouts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
