Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says that he "would be happy" to see Belgium teammate Romelu Lukaku join him at Stamford Bridge.

Thibaut Courtois has described international teammate Romelu Lukaku as a "great player" who could help Chelsea if he signs from Everton this summer.

Lukaku may be offloaded by the Toffees if a large enough offer is tabled, knowing that the striker is now into the final two years of his current Goodison Park deal.

Chelsea sold the 24-year-old to Everton for £28m three years ago, but Courtois hopes to get the chance to line up in the same side as his Belgian compatriot come the start of next season.

"Romelu is a great player so if he decides to go to Chelsea or Chelsea decide to sign him I would be happy to see him in the dressing room in July," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

"I guess if it's the right offer he might go. It's up to him to decide."

Lukaku scored 25 times in the Premier League last season, bettered only by 29-goal Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.