General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea striker Diego Costa wants his critics to be "sorry" after title glory

Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Diego Costa says that his critics will be "sorry" if Chelsea lift the Premier League title.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 17:22 UK

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has criticised the British media for their treatment of him.

The Spain international has a reputation for being 'dirty' and having a fiery temper at times on the pitch, but he has shown his goalscoring prowess this season, netting 20 Premier League goals.

The striker and his teammates will secure the league title with a win over West Bromwich Albion this Friday, and Costa is hoping that it will prove his critics wrong.

"I am very happy. I know that people here, they are always hitting me so much," the 28-year-old told DIRECTV Sports. "But what I am saying is people here in London, the press, they are always looking for something, speculating.

"Saying that I am leaving, but I am scoring goals, we are on top of the league, we can be champions. In three years in Chelsea I can be champion twice which is not a little thing. I hope we can win the league and enjoy and the critics have to be sorry."

Costa has been heavily linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League in the summer, but he recently played down those rumours.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Read Next:
Costa pours doubt over China move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea relegate Middlesbrough to march on towards Premier League title
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?
Costa wants his critics to be "sorry"Moses "enjoying" new role under ConteBegovic: 'My future doesn't matter'Conte 'to receive new Chelsea contract'Kenneth Omeruo eyeing Chelsea exit
Conte: 'I had to clap Middlesbrough fans'Antonio Conte hails "fantastic" FabregasChelsea agree deal to sign Billy GilmourConte "excited" by title prospectNemanja Matic: 'We decide our future'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 