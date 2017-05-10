Diego Costa says that his critics will be "sorry" if Chelsea lift the Premier League title.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has criticised the British media for their treatment of him.

The Spain international has a reputation for being 'dirty' and having a fiery temper at times on the pitch, but he has shown his goalscoring prowess this season, netting 20 Premier League goals.

The striker and his teammates will secure the league title with a win over West Bromwich Albion this Friday, and Costa is hoping that it will prove his critics wrong.

"I am very happy. I know that people here, they are always hitting me so much," the 28-year-old told DIRECTV Sports. "But what I am saying is people here in London, the press, they are always looking for something, speculating.

"Saying that I am leaving, but I am scoring goals, we are on top of the league, we can be champions. In three years in Chelsea I can be champion twice which is not a little thing. I hope we can win the league and enjoy and the critics have to be sorry."

Costa has been heavily linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League in the summer, but he recently played down those rumours.