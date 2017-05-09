Chelsea striker Diego Costa suggests that a summer move to the Chinese Super League may not go ahead.

The 28-year-old was targeted by Tianjin Quanjian in January, which reportedly led to a training ground bust-up between the player and manager Antonio Conte.

It has been widely claimed that the Chinese outfit will revive their interest in Costa this summer with the aim of completing a £76m deal, but the forward has suggested that it may not go ahead.

"I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China," Costa told DIRECTVSports.

The Spain international opened the scoring in Monday night's 3-0 win over Middlesbrough, and as a result became just the third ever striker to score 20 goals in two separate seasons for Chelsea.