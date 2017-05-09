New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea striker Diego Costa pours doubt over move to Chinese Super League

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Chelsea striker Diego Costa suggests that a summer move to the Chinese Super League may not go ahead.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa has claimed that a summer move to the Chinese Super League is not set in stone.

The 28-year-old was targeted by Tianjin Quanjian in January, which reportedly led to a training ground bust-up between the player and manager Antonio Conte.

It has been widely claimed that the Chinese outfit will revive their interest in Costa this summer with the aim of completing a £76m deal, but the forward has suggested that it may not go ahead.

"I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China," Costa told DIRECTVSports.

The Spain international opened the scoring in Monday night's 3-0 win over Middlesbrough, and as a result became just the third ever striker to score 20 goals in two separate seasons for Chelsea.

