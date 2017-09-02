General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Diego Costa 'not expected to make Chelsea return'

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea striker Diego Costa reportedly remains insistent that he will not return to the club, despite missing out on a summer move away.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 22:43 UK

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly given no suggestion that he is willing to bury the hatchet with the club despite missing out on a summer move away.

Costa has spent the opening weeks of the season on strike in Brazil after being informed via text that he has no future at the club by manager Antonio Conte during the summer break.

The 28-year-old was expected to strike a deal with Atletico Madrid which would see him move on loan to another club until the Spanish outfit's transfer ban expires in January.

However, no agreement was reached before last night's Spanish transfer deadline, and Costa is now unable to play for any team other than Chelsea until the window reopens next year.

Conte appeared to suggest that Costa could still play his way back into contention when he included him in his 25-man squad for the Premier League season, but the Daily Telegraph reports that Costa has no plans to return to the club.

The Spain international is being fined £300,000 a week while he remains AWOL in Brazil, but he does not believe that he will be given a fair chance to compete for game time at Chelsea, who signed Alvaro Morata this summer.

Costa has scored 52 goals in just 89 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, including 20 to help fire them to the title last season.

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Barkley: 'I didn't undergo Chelsea medical'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Antonio Conte, Alvaro Morata, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa 'not expected to make Chelsea return'
 Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action during the Champions League match on April 18, 2017
Paul Merson: 'Arsenal should have signed Danny Drinkwater'
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata: "Antonio Conte is with me until the death"
Barkley: 'I didn't undergo Chelsea medical'Chelsea include Costa in Premier League squadLas Palmas confirm Loic Remy arrivalReport: Costa move improbable before deadlineMerson: 'Summer sales could haunt Blues'
Report: Chelsea cancel Loic Remy contractReport: Costa expected to get Atleti moveBarton 'embarrassed' for Barkley's agentZappacosta hopes to "settle in" quicklyDrinkwater relishing Kante reunion
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
 