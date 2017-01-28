Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-0
Brentford
Willian (14'), Pedro (21'), Ivanovic (69'), Batshuayi (81' pen.)
Chalobah (89')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Colin (55')

Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea will try to respect Branislav Ivanovic'

Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in actoin during the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that the club will try to respect Branislav Ivanovic should he receive an offer of first-team football elsewhere.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 18:23 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has suggested that the club will try to help Branislav Ivanovic secure a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The long-serving defender scored during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon, but he has struggled for playing time under Conte.

The Serbian has been linked with a switch to Zenit St Petersburg, but while no move seems close to completion, Conte has hinted that the Blues will try to respect the player.

The 47-year-old told Bein Sports: "It is difficult to make a decision but we must respect every decision for the players.

"Ivanovic is a legend here. He has played a lot of games and won a lot. In this season he is not playing in the same way as the last few years. We must wait over these next three days and we will see."

The 32-year-old has made a total of 376 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club in 2008.

Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Read Next:
West Brom 'make last-ditch Ivanovic approach'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Branislav Ivanovic, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-0 Brentford - as it happened
 Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in actoin during the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea will try to respect Branislav Ivanovic'
 Chelsea winger Pedro in action against Leicester City during their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
Result: Chelsea into FA Cup fifth round after putting four past Brentford
Team News: Ake handed Chelsea start in FA CupLampard: 'Azpilicueta has been best player'Sirigu latest to be linked with Chelsea moveConte praises mental strength of CahillConte: 'Begovic can leave if replacement found'
Lampard reveals Premier League offersNewcastle stopper on Chelsea's shortlist?Conte hints at late January signingChelsea's Stamford Bridge revamp under threat?West Brom 'make last-ditch Ivanovic approach'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Zenit St Petersburg News
Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in actoin during the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea will try to respect Branislav Ivanovic'
 Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
West Bromwich Albion 'make last-ditch Branislav Ivanovic approach'
 Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'
Witsel 'seals Chinese Super League move'Juventus prepared to wait for Axel WitselLiverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?Europa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect records
Axel Witsel: 'I will join Juventus'EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsLucescu: 'Guardiola more arrogant than Mourinho'Europa League roundup: Irish minnows Dundalk make historyReport: Liverpool consider Witsel move
> Zenit St Petersburg Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand