Chelsea

Antonio Conte unconcerned over contract talks

Antonio Conte at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that talks over extending his contract are unimportant at present as he focuses on the Premier League title race.
Friday, March 17, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is unconcerned by speculation over his contract situation with the club.

Reports have suggested that the Premier League leaders are attempting to tie down the Italian to a new long-term contract amid interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, who are in the market for a new coach this summer.

Conte's current deal runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, however, and he claimed that talks over a longer-term arrangement are unimportant as he focuses on delivering a Premier League title this term.

"It's the same as I told you every week," Conte told reporters this afternoon. "I think now it's important for me and the players to be focused on the present.The present is very important for us - we have a target and the target is important to try to reach.

"I am very happy to be Chelsea's coach and I want to continue in this way for many years.

"I have a good relationship [with the club]. When I need something, I speak with the club and we find always to try the right solution - always together."

Chelsea will go 13 points clear at the summit if they beat Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Conte targets eight wins for PL title
