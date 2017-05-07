Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that his side's likely title success was made all the more difficult by the loss of fringe players earlier in the season.

Antonio Conte has suggested that Chelsea are going through a period of transition and can expect even more success once he has been given a chance to "create a good foundation".

The Blues are within touching distance of lifting a second Premier League title in three years, requiring victories over Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion in the next week to get over the line.

Conte has had to contend with losing a few squad players since taking charge last summer, while long-serving skipper John Terry is also soon to bow out, which the Italian believes could have led to some uncertainty at Stamford Bridge.

"For sure, we are in a moment of transition," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "We are losing a lot of top players who have written the story, the history, of this club.

"This season we lost [Branislav] Ivanovic, we lost [John Obi] Mikel and, next season, we'll have lost John - three players. Don't forget Oscar, who went in the January transfer market when we sold him.

"I think that we are building. We are building. We are starting to build this season. If we are able to win, it's a great achievement for us. When you start to build, it's very difficult to win during the season. Instead we stayed there.

"Now we are building to try and create a good foundation to ensure that Chelsea always stay in and fight for the Champions League. We have to try to win the Champions League and the title."

Chelsea, who also have an FA Cup final with Arsenal to look forward to later this month, are four points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur heading into Monday's game in hand against Middlesbrough.