Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that departing captain John Terry deserved his special send-off in the 26th minute of his side's 5-1 win over Sunderland.

The long-serving captain and Chelsea number 26 marked his final appearance at the stadium by being taken off in the 26th minute and given a guard of honour by teammates as he brought an end to his 22-year stay at the club.

The match is likely to be Terry's last for Chelsea, with Conte expected to revert to his first-choice XI for next weekend's FA Cup final, and the Italian believes that it is a fitting way to say farewell to the club legend.

"It was very important to find the right solution to celebrate a great champion, a great legend for this club. He deserved to start the game and to have a substitution after 26 minutes," Conte told reporters.

"He deserved this celebration, because he wrote Chelsea's history and I wish for him and for his family the best in the future.

"It will be a great loss next season without him, because he helped me a lot this season on and off the pitch. Now we must respect his decision and to look forward."

Terry scored 67 goals in 717 appearances for Chelsea, winning 15 major honours in the process.