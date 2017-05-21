May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
5-1
Sunderland
Willian (8'), Hazard (61'), Pedro (77'), Batshuayi (90', 92')
Costa (38')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Manquillo (3')
Jones (48')

Antonio Conte: 'John Terry deserved special send-off'

John Terry comes on during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that departing captain John Terry deserved his special send-off in the 26th minute of his side's 5-1 win over Sunderland.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 20:44 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that John Terry deserved his special send-off during this afternoon's 5-1 win over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

The long-serving captain and Chelsea number 26 marked his final appearance at the stadium by being taken off in the 26th minute and given a guard of honour by teammates as he brought an end to his 22-year stay at the club.

The match is likely to be Terry's last for Chelsea, with Conte expected to revert to his first-choice XI for next weekend's FA Cup final, and the Italian believes that it is a fitting way to say farewell to the club legend.

"It was very important to find the right solution to celebrate a great champion, a great legend for this club. He deserved to start the game and to have a substitution after 26 minutes," Conte told reporters.

"He deserved this celebration, because he wrote Chelsea's history and I wish for him and for his family the best in the future.

"It will be a great loss next season without him, because he helped me a lot this season on and off the pitch. Now we must respect his decision and to look forward."

Terry scored 67 goals in 717 appearances for Chelsea, winning 15 major honours in the process.

Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Your Comments
Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
