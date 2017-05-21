Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that his side's Premier League title triumph has not been easy despite becoming the first team to register 30 wins in a season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that his side's record-breaking Premier League title triumph was not easy to pull off this season.

The Blues came from behind to thrash Sunderland 5-1 on the final day of the season this afternoon, becoming the first team in Premier League history to record 30 wins in a single campaign.

The likes of Willian, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi were all on the scoresheet during today's win, and Conte acknowledged that the whole squad has played their part in achieving a "fantastic season".

"It was very difficult to imagine this final, to celebrate a win in the league. But it happened and it happened only because we worked very hard with my players. It's great to finish the season in this way, to celebrate a fantastic season. We won the league with 30 wins," he told reporters.

"Someone could think that this season was easy. But this season wasn't easy. We overcame a lot of difficult steps, but now for this reason we must be proud to celebrate with our fans, with our family, to have this day together.

"I tried to find the best solution for us to bring all my players in the right form. This season showed who came on from the bench was decisive for us. This season, but also today. It means I'm very good at substitutions! I'm very lucky."

Chelsea will now turn their attention to the FA Cup final, where they will take on Arsenal at Wembley next weekend.