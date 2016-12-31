Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that Thibaout Courtois can enjoy the same success in his career as legendary stopper Gianluigi Buffon.

Courtois has kept 10 clean sheets in his last 12 appearances for the Blues, and Conte has described the Belgian international as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Ahead of Chelsea's clash with Stoke City on New Year's Eve, Conte has made a comparison with Buffon, who is still performing at the highest level in his 16th season with Juventus, despite reaching the age of 38.

The 47-year-old is quoted by The Guardian as saying: "Their stories, their histories, are similar. Gigi Buffon started his career young at Parma [at 17] and it was the same for Thibaut, who started to play early [at 16 for Genk].

"I hope for Thibaut to repeat the same career as Gigi Buffon. Buffon, for me, is one of the best goalkeepers of all time. I was with him at Juventus before as team-mates, and then as his coach, in the national team also. Buffon is a legend for football, and I hope Thibaut has the same career as Gigi."

Conte has said that the Blues will reject any bids from Real Madrid for the 24-year-old.