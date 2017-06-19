Antonio Conte is reportedly close to agreeing a new contract with Chelsea following rumours that he is prepared to quit the club.

Antonio Conte is reportedly close to finalising the details on a new contract at Chelsea.

There were reports recently suggesting that the Italian could walk away from the club over a dispute with the hierarchy over transfer budget.

However, those rumours were quashed by various media outlets, and now according to Sky Sports News, Conte is on the verge of extending his stay at Chelsea.

It is believed that the 47-year-old will earn between £9.5m and £10m a year when he puts pen to paper on the fresh contract, and his wife and daughter intend to move to London to live with him.

In the closing stages of last season, Conte was linked to Inter Milan, but he brushed off the speculation and led Chelsea to the Premier League title.