Apr 8, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
1-3
Chelsea
King (42')
Arter (38'), Gradel (91')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Smith (17' og.), Hazard (20'), Alonso (68')
Moses (8'), Kante (57'), Pedro (74')

Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea did well to withstand pressure at Bournemouth'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Antonio Conte is happy that Chelsea did not let the pressure of Tottenham Hotspur cutting their Premier League lead and a potential Bournemouth comeback get to them.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 20:24 UK

Antonio Conte has hailed his Chelsea charges for keeping their cool and maintaining their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

The Blues saw their advantage reduced to four points ahead of their late kickoff at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday following Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 win over Watford earlier in the day.

An Adam Smith own goal and Eden Hazard's 20th-minute strike set Chelsea on their way to victory, and although Joshua King's deficit-halver just before the break made things tense for the Blues, a Marcos Alonso goal in the 68th minute settled nerves and made sure of all three points.

Conte told BBC Sport after the game: "Our reaction was good, we played in the right way at a time of the season with a lot of pressure. When we conceded the goal we lost a bit of confidence but we managed the game and deserved to win.

"When you have this time of opponent [Tottenham] who is in good form and wants to catch you, it is important to have a good answer. This is a good answer. There are seven games to go and in England it is not easy, there is a lot of pressure."

Up next for Chelsea is a crunch clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford next Sunday.

Jesus Navas in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Guardiola hails makeshift right-back Navas
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Adam Smith, Eden Hazard, Joshua King, Marcos Alonso, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea did well to withstand pressure at Bournemouth'
 Eden Hazard celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 8, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'Chelsea passed a test by defeating Bournemouth'
Result: Chelsea pop Cherries to move seven clearTeam News: Matic, Moses back for ChelseaShi: 'No guarantees Costa will stay at Wolves'Conte unconcerned about Diego Costa formHowe: 'Bournemouth have missed Ake'
Moses available for Chelsea after injury returnConte: 'PL title race is still open'Pochettino shrugs off Conte "mind games"Conte, Guardiola play down reported bust-upConte not expecting Pirlo to join coaching staff
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 