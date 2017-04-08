Antonio Conte is happy that Chelsea did not let the pressure of Tottenham Hotspur cutting their Premier League lead and a potential Bournemouth comeback get to them.

Antonio Conte has hailed his Chelsea charges for keeping their cool and maintaining their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

The Blues saw their advantage reduced to four points ahead of their late kickoff at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday following Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 win over Watford earlier in the day.

An Adam Smith own goal and Eden Hazard's 20th-minute strike set Chelsea on their way to victory, and although Joshua King's deficit-halver just before the break made things tense for the Blues, a Marcos Alonso goal in the 68th minute settled nerves and made sure of all three points.

Conte told BBC Sport after the game: "Our reaction was good, we played in the right way at a time of the season with a lot of pressure. When we conceded the goal we lost a bit of confidence but we managed the game and deserved to win.

"When you have this time of opponent [Tottenham] who is in good form and wants to catch you, it is important to have a good answer. This is a good answer. There are seven games to go and in England it is not easy, there is a lot of pressure."

Up next for Chelsea is a crunch clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford next Sunday.