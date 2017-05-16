General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea confirm that an open-top bus parade will be staged on Sunday, May 28 to celebrate the club's Premier League win.
Chelsea have confirmed that they will parade the Premier League trophy through the streets of West London on Sunday, May 28.

Antonio Conte and his players will celebrate on an open-top bus, and they may also have the FA Cup with them as they take on Arsenal in the final at Wembley the day before.

The club's academy squad will join the first-team players as they are celebrating their own success having sealed the Under-18 Premier League title and the FA Youth Cup.

The parade will begin at Stamford Bridge at midday before making its way to Eel Brook Common, where there will be a short stop before the procession ends.

Chelsea secured the league crown last week with two games to spare following victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
