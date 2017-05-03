Chelsea facing four years away from Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea chiefs fear that they may be forced to spend four years away from Stamford Bridge, most likely at Wembley Stadium, while the ground undergoes renovation work.

Chelsea reportedly face the prospect of spending four years playing away from Stamford Bridge while the ground undergoes a £500m revamp.

The Blues were recently granted permission by Hammersmith and Fulham Council to begin work on the project, despite reservations from locals due to concerns over disruption caused by the construction process.

Chelsea had hoped to move in by the start of the 2021-22 season, but the Daily Mail claims that issues with building rafts over the railway line will see that move-in date pushed back until as late as 2023.

Should that be the case, the West London outfit face spending four years on their travels, with Wembley Stadium - the home of Tottenham Hotspur for next season - their most likely choice of residence.

Work is expected to begin next year, with Chelsea moving away from Stamford Bridge at the end of 2018-19.