General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea facing four years away from Stamford Bridge?

General view of a Chelsea Football Club sign during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014
© Getty Images
Chelsea chiefs fear that they may be forced to spend four years away from Stamford Bridge, most likely at Wembley Stadium, while the ground undergoes renovation work.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 16:21 UK

Chelsea reportedly face the prospect of spending four years playing away from Stamford Bridge while the ground undergoes a £500m revamp.

The Blues were recently granted permission by Hammersmith and Fulham Council to begin work on the project, despite reservations from locals due to concerns over disruption caused by the construction process.

Chelsea had hoped to move in by the start of the 2021-22 season, but the Daily Mail claims that issues with building rafts over the railway line will see that move-in date pushed back until as late as 2023.

Should that be the case, the West London outfit face spending four years on their travels, with Wembley Stadium - the home of Tottenham Hotspur for next season - their most likely choice of residence.

Work is expected to begin next year, with Chelsea moving away from Stamford Bridge at the end of 2018-19.

Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Barcelona consider move for Chelsea defender?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chelsea, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
General view of a Chelsea Football Club sign during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014
Chelsea facing four years away from Stamford Bridge?
 Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Chelsea to give new contract to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois?
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Chelsea to offer new deal to striker Tammy Abraham?
Barcelona consider move for Chelsea defender?Fabregas targeted by Liverpool?Wanyama: 'Spurs have not given up hope'Fabregas 'not keen on Milan switch'Chelsea in pole position for Van Dijk signing?
Kane looking to keep pressure on ChelseaKylian Mbappe 'watches Chelsea games'Report: PL giants join Schick racePedro hails "best" Chelsea goalHazard was "scared" before Everton trip
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 