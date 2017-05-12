May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 25,367
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Chelsea

McClean (20'), Field (36'), Wilson (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Batshuayi (82')

Gary Cahill: 'We deserve Premier League title'

Gary Cahill celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill believes that his side are deserved Premier League champions, having wrapped up the title with two games to spare.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 01:25 UK

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has said that his side are deserved Premier League champions, having wrapped up the title with a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion this evening.

Michy Batshuayi made himself the unlikely hero with an 82nd-minute winner at The Hawthorns following a stubborn defensive performance from the Baggies up until that point.

Chelsea now hold an unassailable 10-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur with two games to spare, and Cahill described it as a "special moment" to have clinched his second Premier League crown.

"It feels amazing. It is a special moment. I thought we deserved it over the season. We worked very hard and have been the better team. It is fantastic to wrap it up with a couple of games to go, it is very difficult in this league," he told BBC Sport.

"We didn't want this to drag on. We had the opportunity today to win the league and it was a pinch yourself moment in the tunnel before we went out. We played maybe a bit nervy because we knew what was at stake but showed experience in the end and wore them down.

"We felt confident in the dressing room all season. There is a danger you start believing you are champions when you are not. The league is in the bag, it is an amazing achievement for everyone involved. These are moments you need to cherish. I can't wait to get my hands on that trophy."

Chelsea, who have now won five Premier League titles in the last 13 years, will take on Watford and Sunderland in their final two games of the campaign.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 