Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has said that his side are deserved Premier League champions, having wrapped up the title with a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion this evening.

Michy Batshuayi made himself the unlikely hero with an 82nd-minute winner at The Hawthorns following a stubborn defensive performance from the Baggies up until that point.

Chelsea now hold an unassailable 10-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur with two games to spare, and Cahill described it as a "special moment" to have clinched his second Premier League crown.

"It feels amazing. It is a special moment. I thought we deserved it over the season. We worked very hard and have been the better team. It is fantastic to wrap it up with a couple of games to go, it is very difficult in this league," he told BBC Sport.

"We didn't want this to drag on. We had the opportunity today to win the league and it was a pinch yourself moment in the tunnel before we went out. We played maybe a bit nervy because we knew what was at stake but showed experience in the end and wore them down.

"We felt confident in the dressing room all season. There is a danger you start believing you are champions when you are not. The league is in the bag, it is an amazing achievement for everyone involved. These are moments you need to cherish. I can't wait to get my hands on that trophy."

Chelsea, who have now won five Premier League titles in the last 13 years, will take on Watford and Sunderland in their final two games of the campaign.