Asmir Begovic urges John Terry to join him at Bournemouth

Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
New Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is eager to see former Chelsea teammate John Terry join him at the Vitality Stadium this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 17:02 UK

New Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has urged former Chelsea teammate John Terry to join him at Bournemouth this summer.

Begovic will officially complete his £10m switch to the Cherries from Stamford Bridge when the transfer window reopens on July 1, but Terry remains without a club after ending his long association with the Blues.

The 36-year-old is yet to decide whether or not to continue his playing career, but Begovic hopes to see him at the Vitality Stadium next season.

"If he fancies Bournemouth it would be great to have him there. He's a great player and a great guy as well, so from that point of view it would be really, really good," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"He's obviously the best defender ever in the Premier League. He's a legend at Chelsea and he deserves the right to make the right decision for himself and his family.

"I hope he does whatever is right for him and he's happy with the decision, and I wish him all the best for the future."

Terry has also been linked with a move to Championship outfit Aston Villa.

Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Bournemouth move closer to Terry deal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Asmir Begovic, John Terry, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Brother: 'Diego Costa has many offers'
 Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Diego Costa: 'I am waiting for Chelsea decision over my future'
 Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
Inter Milan offered 10-year deal to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte?
Begovic urges Terry to join BournemouthTammy Abraham 'unsure' on futureChelsea consider move for Lorenzo Insigne?Hull City show interest in Tomas Kalas?Barcelona 'lining up £88m Verratti bid'
Costa: 'I will not fight for Chelsea place'John Terry in talks over Villa move?Chelsea starlet Abraham undecided on futureBegovic excited by Bournemouth projectSokratis on Chelsea, Arsenal radar?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Asmir Begovic urges John Terry to join him at Bournemouth
 Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Asmir Begovic excited by Bournemouth project
 Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks to pass the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Brighton, Bournemouth and Celtic keen on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez?
Bournemouth move closer to Terry deal?Defoe: 'I've had medical at Bournemouth'How do new clubs fare in the Premier League?Adam Smith not interested in Spurs linksArsene Wenger 'to pick his successor'
Howe hails "outstanding" Begovic captureBournemouth confirm Begovic signingHowe: 'We will look to develop Ibe'Chelsea 'accept Bournemouth Begovic bid'Bournemouth 'on verge of Begovic deal'
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Asmir Begovic urges John Terry to join him at Bournemouth
 Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Report: John Terry in talks over move to Aston Villa
 Glenn Whelan of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
Stoke City chairman Peter Coates hints at Glenn Whelan exit
Stoke reject Villa bid for Glenn Whelan?Clough: 'Irvine sale is possible'Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs?Garde to make return to management?Four Championship clubs 'want Rodriguez'
Villa looking to snap up Whelan?Villa hold interest in Ahmed Elmohamady?Birmingham to move for Villa's Elphick?Atletico join race for Jordan Amavi?Report: Steve Bruce given £1m budget
> Aston Villa Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 