New Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is eager to see former Chelsea teammate John Terry join him at the Vitality Stadium this summer.

New Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has urged former Chelsea teammate John Terry to join him at Bournemouth this summer.

Begovic will officially complete his £10m switch to the Cherries from Stamford Bridge when the transfer window reopens on July 1, but Terry remains without a club after ending his long association with the Blues.

The 36-year-old is yet to decide whether or not to continue his playing career, but Begovic hopes to see him at the Vitality Stadium next season.

"If he fancies Bournemouth it would be great to have him there. He's a great player and a great guy as well, so from that point of view it would be really, really good," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"He's obviously the best defender ever in the Premier League. He's a legend at Chelsea and he deserves the right to make the right decision for himself and his family.

"I hope he does whatever is right for him and he's happy with the decision, and I wish him all the best for the future."

Terry has also been linked with a move to Championship outfit Aston Villa.