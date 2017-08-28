Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko 'not scared' of Danny Drinkwater competition

Tiemoue Bakayoko in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Tiemoue Bakayoko insists that he is 'not scared' of Danny Drinkwater stealing his place in Chelsea's midfield.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 22:31 UK

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has insisted that he is not worried about the possible competition posed by Danny Drinkwater.

The Premier League champions have reportedly agreed a £28m fee with Leicester City for the midfielder.

The deal is yet to be officially announced, but Bakayoko, who joined the Blues from Monaco earlier this summer, does not fear for his place.

"Danny Drinkwater doesn't scare me," the Frenchman told SFR Sport. "It's the competition. It's good, I think every team needs that. It makes you improve."

Chelsea are believed to be keen to strengthen their midfield following the departure of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United.

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea agree £28m fee for Drinkwater?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Nemanja Matic, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during the Premier League match on April 26, 2017
Chelsea 'confident of Danny Drinkwater deal'
 Tiemoue Bakayoko in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko 'not scared' of Danny Drinkwater competition
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Chelsea 'closing in on £30m deal with Atletico Madrid for sale of Diego Costa'
Martinez: 'Hazard could play for Belgium'Chelsea agree £28m fee for Drinkwater?Jeremie Boga joins Birmingham on loanChelsea 'agree £35m Ox deal'Morata: 'I need more time to adapt'
Conte 'pleased' with win over EvertonKoeman: 'Everton need two more players'Result: Chelsea make light work of EvertonTeam News: Sigurdsson gets full Everton league debutLive Commentary: Chelsea 2-0 Everton - as it happened
> Chelsea Homepage
More Leicester City News
Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during the Premier League match on April 26, 2017
Chelsea 'confident of Danny Drinkwater deal'
 Andros Townsend in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Leicester City 'launch £27m Andros Townsend bid'
 Tiemoue Bakayoko in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko 'not scared' of Danny Drinkwater competition
Chelsea agree £28m fee for Drinkwater?Leicester 'launch £23m bid for Evans'Leicester City 'eye Chris Smalling'Report: Monaco lining up Slimani bidEverton show interest in Jamie Vardy?
Maguire "delighted" with England call-upShakespeare "disappointed" by defeatJose Mourinho: "United played very well"Result: Rashford, Fellaini send United top of tableTeam News: Martial starts for United
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
 