Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has insisted that he is not worried about the possible competition posed by Danny Drinkwater.

The Premier League champions have reportedly agreed a £28m fee with Leicester City for the midfielder.

The deal is yet to be officially announced, but Bakayoko, who joined the Blues from Monaco earlier this summer, does not fear for his place.

"Danny Drinkwater doesn't scare me," the Frenchman told SFR Sport. "It's the competition. It's good, I think every team needs that. It makes you improve."

Chelsea are believed to be keen to strengthen their midfield following the departure of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United.