Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti has a word of advice for Antonio Conte, telling his compatriot to continue spending this summer to keep the club competitive.

Carlo Ancelotti has warned Chelsea boss Antonio Conte that he "will be forced to change something" next season if he is to successfully balance Premier League football with the Champions League.

The ex-Juventus manager worked wonders in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge, lifting the Premier League title with a record number of wins and falling just short in the FA Cup.

Conte's reward is a place in European football's showpiece competition for his side in 2017-18, but Ancelotti - who went one better than his compatriot by winning the double in his maiden season in West London - claims that new recruits are desperately required this summer.

"Conte will be forced to change something, as he won the Premier League using practically the same players all the time," he told reporters. "In the Champions League, he'll need to buy a lot and buy well."

Chelsea signed Antonio Rudiger from Roma for £33m on Sunday afternoon - the Blues' only high-profile signing of the window so far, which has reportedly left Conte feeling frustrated.