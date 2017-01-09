Nathan Ake says that he is now fully-focused on breaking into the Chelsea first team after being recalled from his loan spell at Bournemouth.

Nathan Ake has revealed that he is looking forward to trying to break into the first team at Chelsea.

After an impressive few months at Bournemouth, Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has made the decision to recall Ake to Stamford Bridge and while being grateful for his time on the south coast, the Dutchman is keen to look ahead.

The 21-year-old told the club's official website: "Over the six months I feel I have developed as a player, both on and off the pitch.

"To start with I wasn't playing too much, but I dealt with that mentally, kept going and was happy when I got my chance. I was able to learn a lot from the manager. He spoke to me a lot about how I could improve and I picked up a lot of little ideas and different ways of thinking.

"The ambition now is to continue to improve and break into the team at Chelsea. It is a great team and the manager there has given me a lot of confidence, so it is something I am looking forward to."

Ake made a total of 10 appearances in the Premier League for Eddie Howe's side.