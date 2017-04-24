Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admits that he feared his season was over when he suffered an ankle injury during a promotional event.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted that he was scared of his season ending abruptly due to a freak injury suffered during a basketball promotional event.

The Belgium international was forced to sit out of the Blues' recent 2-0 defeat to Manchester United after damaging his ankle during the event.

After undergoing treatment from the Chelsea medical team, Courtois was past fit to start Saturday's 4-2 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, and he is due to play in Tuesday's Premier League game against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

"I was afraid that the season was over. Fortunately, it was less bad," Goal.com quotes Courtois as saying. "I have to say thank you to Chelsea's medical staff to get me fit. I do not think many people with a torn ligament already play after a week and a half.

"When I had to kick the ball against Spurs, there was a bit [of pain]. Obviously I had to stand on my right foot which was not easy at times, but when you play with adrenaline, you feel good and you forget. I will get more treatment like I have for the last week - where I was with the physios from 10am in the morning till 5pm in the evening at Cobham.

"Tuesday won't be a problem. I'm getting better every day, so hopefully soon I will be able to play without a strap."

Courtois has been ever-present in Antonio Conte's team, starting all but one of the club's Premier League games this season.