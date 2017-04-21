Gary Cahill is a major doubt for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday after being admitted to hospital this week, according to reports.

It is understood that the 31-year-old was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after training was only released on Thursday, following treatment and tests.

The Blues will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, but according to The Telegraph, Cahill is a major doubt for the game.

The newspaper goes on to speculate that Cahill first started to feel ill on Monday, the day after playing in Chelsea's Premier League 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Cahill has been Chelsea's on-field captain for much of the campaign, with John Terry out of favour.