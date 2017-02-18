Feb 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
0-0
Chelsea
LIVE

Team News: Chelsea make seven changes at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte makes seven changes to his side ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Paul Lambert switches round five players.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 17:16 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has made seven changes to his side ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Thibaut Courtois, Marcos Alonso, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic are out of the starting XI from their 1-1 draw at Burnley last week.

The attacking quartet of Pedro, Diego Costa, Victor Moses and Eden Hazard survive the cut, while Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake, Kurt Zouma, Cesc Fabregas, Nathaniel Chalobah, Willian and club captain John Terry are drafted in.

Wolves boss Paul Lambert, meanwhile, has made five changes from the side which lost 1-0 to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

Out go Richard Stearman, Lee Evans, Connor Ronan, Ben Marshall and Bright Enobakhare, while Conor Coady, Kortney Hause, George Saville, Jack Price and Andreas Weimann come in.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ikeme, Coady, Batth, Hause, Doherty, Price, Saville, Costa, Edwards, Weimann, Bodvarsson
Subs: Burgoyne, Stearman, Evans, Saiss, Ronan, Enobakhare, Gibbs-White

Chelsea: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Moses, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Eduardo, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Kenedy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi

Follow all the action from Molineux with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

David Luiz in action for Chelsea on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Luiz, Alonso to miss Wolves clash
>
View our homepages for Thibaut Courtois, Marcos Alonso, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, N'Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic, Pedro, Diego Costa, Victor Moses, Eden Hazard, Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake, Kurt Zouma, Cesc Fabregas, Nathaniel Chalobah, Willian, John Terry, Paul Lambert, Antonio Conte, Richard Stearman, Lee Evans, Connor Ronan, Ben Marshall, Bright Enobakhare, Conor Coady, Kortney Hause, George Saville, Jack Price, Andreas Weimann, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Chelsea
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Team News: Chelsea make seven changes at Wolverhampton Wanderers
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on February 28, 2016
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola offer support to Arsene Wenger
Conte: 'Success more important than happiness'Loftus-Cheek desperate for Chelsea chanceArsenal 'enter race for Dominic Solanke'Report: Mahmoud Dahoud on Chelsea radarLambert: 'Conte a breath of fresh air'
Luiz, Alonso to miss Wolves clashConte eyeing league and cup doubleConte expecting Dominic Solanke exitConte "confident" of Diego Costa stayLiverpool keen on Dominic Solanke?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Chelsea
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Team News: Chelsea make seven changes at Wolverhampton Wanderers
 David Luiz in action for Chelsea on September 16, 2016
David Luiz, Marcos Alonso to miss Wolverhampton Wanderers clash
Ex-Wolves owner gives £200m to charityLambert: 'Conte a breath of fresh air'Stearman open to permanent Wolves returnPaul Lambert: 'We can beat Chelsea'Wolves announce Seedorf signing
Lee Evans pens Wolves extensionBenitez wants FA to probe Shelvey chantsPaul Lambert: "We never got the break"Result: Mitrovic goal enough for NewcastleTeam News: Shelvey starts against Wolves
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand