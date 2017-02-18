Chelsea boss Antonio Conte makes seven changes to his side ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Paul Lambert switches round five players.

Thibaut Courtois, Marcos Alonso, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic are out of the starting XI from their 1-1 draw at Burnley last week.

The attacking quartet of Pedro, Diego Costa, Victor Moses and Eden Hazard survive the cut, while Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake, Kurt Zouma, Cesc Fabregas, Nathaniel Chalobah, Willian and club captain John Terry are drafted in.

Wolves boss Paul Lambert, meanwhile, has made five changes from the side which lost 1-0 to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

Out go Richard Stearman, Lee Evans, Connor Ronan, Ben Marshall and Bright Enobakhare, while Conor Coady, Kortney Hause, George Saville, Jack Price and Andreas Weimann come in.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ikeme, Coady, Batth, Hause, Doherty, Price, Saville, Costa, Edwards, Weimann, Bodvarsson

Subs: Burgoyne, Stearman, Evans, Saiss, Ronan, Enobakhare, Gibbs-White

Chelsea: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Moses, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Eduardo, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Kenedy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi

Follow all the action from Molineux with Sports Mole's live text commentary.