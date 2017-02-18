Wolves find themselves at the wrong end of the Championship, meanwhile, having lost four of their last five games, but they have already overcome Stoke City and Liverpool to make it to the last 16 of this famous competition for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Blues currently lead the way in the English top flight after opening up an eight-point gap at the summit, and now have their eyes on an historic double.

15 min Hazard is quick off the mark to chase down Willian's ball around the back, but Ikeme was also alert to the danger and got to it first. Chelsea have looked bright over the past five minutes following a really bright Wolves start.

13 min From the corner Saville got to the ball first but a clash of heads leads to a break in play. Saville is now up but Costa is still receiving some treatment. The striker hobbled over to the sideline but does seem OK to continue.

11 min CHANCE! Fabregas, one of those seven players to come in from last time out, sends a delightful ball into the path of Willian. Just Ikeme to beat but the Brazilian cannot get the better of him as he stood tall and blocked the shot with his arm.

9 min Weimann pushed high up the pitch alongside Bodvarsson, and he was nearly picked out by Costa if not for a good interception. Up the other end, Hazard has the ball at this feet on the edge of the box but cannot find a teammate.

7 min Costa peels off the last man and is seemingly through on goal, only to stumble and go to ground asking for a free kick. The referee was having none of it and waved play on. Lively start to this cup tie at Molineux.

5 min Wolves starting the brighter here, then, with that big chance for Saville early on. Cannot be easy for the Blues' defenders to click into gear, with Terry and Zouma featuring little this term and Ake only recently rejoining from Bournemouth.

3 min OFF THE POST! Almost a dream start for Chelsea youth product George Saville, who made the most of Zouma's sloppy defending to smash the ball back off the post. The youngster was unmarked 10 yards from goal and probably should have buried that.

1 min KICKOFF! Wolves, sporting their traditional gold and black home strip, get us up and running in the West Midlands. An early attack leads to Coady sending in a cross from wide for Begovic to help over his bar for a corner.

5.28pm Wolverhampton Wanderers, winners of this competition on four previous occasions, up against Chelsea - seven-time winners - for a place in the quarter-finals. Who will join Middlesbrough, Millwall and Lincoln City - yes, you read that correctly - in the hat for tomorrow's draw? We are about to find out... © Getty Images

5.26pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with kickoff at Molineux just four minutes or so away now. A reminder of the team news for you: Chelsea make seven changes from last time out, including a new-look backline that includes just one player from last time out - Victor Moses - while Wolverhampton Wanderers make five alterations from their 1-0 loss to Wigan Athletic here in midweek.

5.24pm PREDICTION! Wolves have a terrible recent record against today's opponents, losing nine of the last 10 - including a 6-0 cup defeat the last time they met five years ago. Wanderers boss Wolves have a terrible recent record against today's opponents, losing nine of the last 10 - including a 6-0 cup defeat the last time they met five years ago. Wanderers boss Paul Lambert has also won just one of 10 games managed against Chelsea, so you really have to fancy the visitors to pick up a straightforward win if recent history is anything to go by. That said, this is the FA Cup so I will go with a hard-earned 1-0 victory.

5.22pm Conte rightly pointing out that Wanderers cannot be taken lightly, citing those aforementioned results against Stoke and Liverpool as reasons to be wary. No European football for the Blues this season, of course, so all focus has been on the league and cup competitions right from the first whistle. They are storming their way to the title and look good value to now lift this famous cup for the first time since 2012 - not bad going for Conte in his first campaign outside of his native Italy!

5.20pm Lambert has a sense that "something special" is happening in these parts, clearly referring to this cup run rather than their league aspirations. Wolves are just five points above the Championship relegation zone and face a real tough run of games over the next few weeks, but should they overcome Chelsea today they will be in the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time since 2003. They have already defeated Stoke City and Liverpool away, so why not the Blues on home soil?

5.18pm With kickoff in the West Midlands now a little over 10 minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Paul Lambert: "On any given day we can win. But we have to perform. As long as we play the game and not the occasion we'll see what happens. We've got to stay in the game. In the FA Cup we've won the club's first game in six years, which is incredible, then the Liverpool game was iconic which will live in a lot of people's memories. Now there's another chance of something special. I'm delighted for the supporters because these are the games you want to be involved in. They don't happen every week, so when you do get one you make sure you have no regrets as a supporter as a player." Antonio Conte: "Usually I like to win and I like to try to win with my team, every competition in every season. We must have this winning mentality. When you are Chelsea's coach or you are a Chelsea player, you must have this ambition to try to win every competition that you play. For sure it won't be easy. In the league there are six teams very strong to fight until the end to win the title. In the FA Cup there are 16 teams. Our target now is to go into the next round. This game won't be easy. Don't forget Wolverhampton won against Liverpool away, won against Stoke away."

5.16pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! This is the fourth time that these two sides have met in the FA Cup, the last of which came in 1994 when Chelsea won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. All the other ties have seen Wolverhampton Wanderers play at home, losing in 1911 but winning 12 years later in the only other encounter. The Blues have won nine of the last 10 fixtures overall, though, keeping seven clean sheets in that time - including in the 6-0 League Cup thrashing the last time they faced off in 2012.

5.14pm That run includes defeat to Tottenham Hotspur to end their record-equalling run in the Premier League, while also being held by Liverpool and Burnley. This may well be a good time to face the Blues as far as Wolves are concerned, then, although that said they have only failed to score in one of their last 11 away outings and are rightly now the outright favourites to go all the way and win the competition.

5.12pm Not since 2007-08 have Chelsea been knocked out by a Championship club or lower on their travels, when losing to eventual finalists Barnsley, but they did suffer a shock defeat to Bradford at Stamford Bridge at Stamford Bridge a couple of seasons ago. The Blues may currently be the most impressive side in the land, scoring over half-a-century of goals and shipping just 13 since defeat to Arsenal in September, but it is worth mentioning that they have won just one of their last four away games.

5.10pm Should Chelsea go on to win the Premier League and FA Cup double, as many bookmakers believe they will, the Blues will join Arsenal and Manchester United in an elite club to have achieved that feat on more than one occasion. Conte was asked about it in the week and admitted that it is his big ambition to lift two trophies in his maiden campaign on these shores, but he knows that the cup cannot be taken lightly - just ask Burnley and Leicester who have both slipped up today.

5.08pm The Blues may have slipped up in their last outing, dropping points against Burnley at Turf Moor six days ago, but that is just one of three occasions since the end of September that they have dropped league points. It has been a stroll for Conte since tweaking formation and going with five along the back when including the two wing-backs, while their FA Cup campaign has also been a walk in the park so far after scoring eight times to overcome Peterborough United and Bristol City on home soil.

5.06pm Chelsea are winners of this competition on seven previous occasions, meanwhile, but they have not done so since 2012 when lifting the cup for a fifth time since the turn of the century. Many neutrals now consider them as champions-elect, having opened up an eight-point lead over Man City and 10 points over the other pretenders, and Conte is now desperate to become one of the rare managers in English football to have achieved a league and cup double - in his first season, too!

5.04pm If recent results are anything to go by then any hopes Wolverhampton Wanderers have of causing an upset today can be quickly forgotten about, having lost four of their last five in the Championship either side of that victory over Liverpool. Paul Lambert's side certainly boast proven pedigree in the FA Cup thanks to four previous successes in the final, but not since 1960 have they made it all the way. © Getty Images

5.02pm DID YOU KNOW? As already touched up, Wolverhampton Wanderers have already beaten two Premier League teams to make it to this fifth-round stage. Not since winning it back in 1960 have they knocked out more top-flight opponents (4), while the last team to get the better of three or more was Wigan Athletic during their impressive run in 2013-14. Their task will certainly be tough; arguably the toughest of the lot, bar this fixture being played at Stamford Bridge.

5.00pm As well as beating Liverpool last time out, Wolves also went to Stoke City in round three to pick up another hugely impressive win. Not since 2002-03 have they made it any further than this stage of the competition, though, when being edged out by eventual finalists Southampton in the last eight. That season also marked the last time Wanderers beat a Premier League side in the FA Cup, as they beat Newcastle United 3-2 in the third round.

4.58pm If recent league results have helped to show the worse of Wanderers, then the display at Anfield just under a month ago was very much peak Wolves. It was a performance built on counter-attacking speed and power, with Costa in particular taking Liverpool apart at times to help the second-tier outfit to a 2-1 away win and into the fifth round for the first time in nearly a decade. On that occasion they went on to lose to Cardiff City - a packed Molineux will be hoping for better today.

4.56pm A handful of games took place in the Championship this afternoon, and after the conclusion of those matches Wolves are now just five points above the relegation zone. It looked like being a campaign of mid-table mediocrity for large parts, but three defeats on the spin - including that shocker of a result at home to bottom-three side Wigan - has left them desperately looking over their shoulder. Two of their next three games are against the division's top four, too, so they cannot breath just yet.

4.54pm Rather incredibly, Millwall and Lincoln are two of the three teams in the hat for the last eight, being joined by Premier League Boro. Now it is the turn of Wolves to potentially pull off a big upset, as they look to lift the cup for a fifth time in their history and for the first time since 1960 - also their last appearance in the final. In terms of their Championship aspirations, it has been another campaign of disappointment as they have been dragged into a relegation battle.

4.52pm RESULTS! Time to bring you up to speed with all the goings on from elsewhere this afternoon across the FA Cup. We already know all about Lincoln City's incredible 1-0 win over Burnley in the day's early kickoff, well Millwall have pulled off a scalp of their own by beating a doomed Leicester City side and Huddersfield Town have held Manchester City to a goalless draw. Oxford United could not quite join the list of shocks, as they fell to a late 3-2 defeat to Middlesbrough.

4.50pm Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was expected to name close to his strongest possible XI this evening, but his selection is pretty mixed. The Italian has gone with his strongest attacking options, including Pedro presumably in a wing-back berth, but at the back John Terry, Nathan Ake, Kurt Zouma and Asmir Begovic are all handed rare starts. In terms of Wolverhampton Wanderers, they show five changes from their last outing - a 1-0 defeat to Wigan here. © SilverHub

4.48pm All-in-all, Lambert makes a total of five changes from the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic here in midweek. Hause and Coady are joined by George Saville, Jack Price and Weimann in returning to the fold, the latter of whom has yet to complete the full 90 minutes since joining the club on loan from Midlands rivals Derby County. Wales international Dave Edwards among the six players to retain his spot; a player with a knack of scoring important goals.

4.46pm Harry Burgoyne had to man the goal at Anfield in that fourth-round tie, but he is back on the bench today following the return to action of Karl Ikeme. Helder Costa was without question the star man on Merseyside and, having since made his move permanent in a £13m switch, the Portuguese trickster is one to keep an eye on today as he retains his place in the starting lineup. Kortney Hause and Conor Coady both return in the backline.

4.44pm Wolves boss Paul Lambert made seven changes to his side for that trip to Anfield last month, remember, and he has rotated slightly today. Lonergan, Iorfa, Williamson, Borthwick-Jackson and Gladon are all absent, while as many as six others are unavailable. Andreas Weimann was expected to be recalled to the team today, and he does indeed start out wide for the hosts.

4.42pm WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Ikeme, Coady, Batth, Hause, Doherty, Price, Saville, Costa, Edwards, Weimann, Bodvarsson SUBS: Burgoyne, Stearman, Evans, Saiss, Ronan, Gibbs-White, Enobakhare

4.40pm Pedro has scored three and set up two in his two outings in this competition so far this year, so he will be a big threat down the flank this evening. No disputing the quality of the Blues' attacking ranks, with Michy Batshuayi given no look-in yet again, but it is at the back where they can be targeted by Wolves. Ake has played just once for Chelsea since returning from Bournemouth; that coming in the win over Brentford last time out in this competition. Terry, Zouma and Begovic will also be more than a little stale.

4.38pm That will likely mean Pedro playing in a wing-back role, with Marcos Alonso missing out this evening due to a knock, while on the other flank Victor Moses is one of four players to retain his place in the side. It is a new-look backline, meanwhile, as Asmir Begovic comes into the side between the sticks, and the back three is made up of Nathan Ake, Kurt Zouma and John Terry - each talented, but will they click into gear or take time to settle?

4.36pm Wolves are making us wait another 10 minutes before releasing team information for some reason, so we will start by checking out the visiting team which shows seven changes from last weekend's draw with Burnley. More than half of the squad has been rotated, but it is still a pretty strong looking XI named by Antonio Conte ; a lineup that includes all four of their attacking quartet - Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian.

4.34pm CHELSEA TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Begovic; Zouma, Terry, Ake; Moses, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro; Willian, Costa, Hazard SUBS: Eduardo, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Kenedy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi

4.32pm Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Manchester City are also being held against lower-league opposition, so do not rule out this match at Molineux potentially going against the grain. Updates from the other three matches currently taking place to come over the next hour or so, but for now all attention switches to the West Midlands as Premier League pacesetters Chelsea take on Championship strugglers Wolves for a place in round six.