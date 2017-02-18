Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fifth-round tie between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux.
The Blues currently lead the way in the English top flight after opening up an eight-point gap at the summit, and now have their eyes on an historic double.
Wolves find themselves at the wrong end of the Championship, meanwhile, having lost four of their last five games, but they have already overcome Stoke City and Liverpool to make it to the last 16 of this famous competition for the first time in nearly a decade.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the West Midlands with our extensive updates below.
Paul Lambert: "On any given day we can win. But we have to perform. As long as we play the game and not the occasion we'll see what happens. We've got to stay in the game. In the FA Cup we've won the club's first game in six years, which is incredible, then the Liverpool game was iconic which will live in a lot of people's memories. Now there's another chance of something special. I'm delighted for the supporters because these are the games you want to be involved in. They don't happen every week, so when you do get one you make sure you have no regrets as a supporter as a player."
Antonio Conte: "Usually I like to win and I like to try to win with my team, every competition in every season. We must have this winning mentality. When you are Chelsea's coach or you are a Chelsea player, you must have this ambition to try to win every competition that you play. For sure it won't be easy. In the league there are six teams very strong to fight until the end to win the title. In the FA Cup there are 16 teams. Our target now is to go into the next round. This game won't be easy. Don't forget Wolverhampton won against Liverpool away, won against Stoke away."
STARTING XI: Ikeme, Coady, Batth, Hause, Doherty, Price, Saville, Costa, Edwards, Weimann, Bodvarsson
SUBS: Burgoyne, Stearman, Evans, Saiss, Ronan, Gibbs-White, Enobakhare
STARTING XI: Begovic; Zouma, Terry, Ake; Moses, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro; Willian, Costa, Hazard
SUBS: Eduardo, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Kenedy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi