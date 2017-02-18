Feb 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
0-2
Chelsea

Saville (21'), Weimann (33')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Pedro (65'), Costa (89')
Pedro (49')

Paul Lambert proud of Wolverhampton Wanderers despite defeat to Chelsea

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert insists that he is proud of his side despite their 2-0 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Chelsea.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 19:58 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has said that he is pleased with his side's performance during their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening.

Goals from Pedro and Diego Costa fired the Premier League leaders into the quarter-final as Wolves, who beat Liverpool to reach round five, bowed out of the competition.

It could have been different had George Saville scored rather than hitting the post early on, but Lambert insists that he couldn't have asked for more from his side.

"I could not ask for any more. The gameplan was unbelievably performed and we were up against a world-class side. Not just class, world-class. They have won Champion Leagues, so many honours but we gave it a good go," he told reporters.

"In big moments, we have to score. If George Saville's shot goes in, we have something to hold on to. We played with intensity but needed breaks to go our way. Big players make things happen. They are most dangerous when we have the ball. They have so much pace on the counter-attack. This was no disgrace, I thought we played great.

"Jack Price has been playing great and been very consistent. He is a terrific footballer but the whole team deserves credit."

Wolves have now lost four matches in a row in all competitions and will hope to end that run next Friday when they host Birmingham City.

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
