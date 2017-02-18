Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert insists that he is proud of his side despite their 2-0 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

Goals from Pedro and Diego Costa fired the Premier League leaders into the quarter-final as Wolves, who beat Liverpool to reach round five, bowed out of the competition.

It could have been different had George Saville scored rather than hitting the post early on, but Lambert insists that he couldn't have asked for more from his side.

"I could not ask for any more. The gameplan was unbelievably performed and we were up against a world-class side. Not just class, world-class. They have won Champion Leagues, so many honours but we gave it a good go," he told reporters.

"In big moments, we have to score. If George Saville's shot goes in, we have something to hold on to. We played with intensity but needed breaks to go our way. Big players make things happen. They are most dangerous when we have the ball. They have so much pace on the counter-attack. This was no disgrace, I thought we played great.

"Jack Price has been playing great and been very consistent. He is a terrific footballer but the whole team deserves credit."

Wolves have now lost four matches in a row in all competitions and will hope to end that run next Friday when they host Birmingham City.