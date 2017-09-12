Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that midfielder Danny Drinkwater is an injury doubt ahead the club's Champions league clash with Qarabag FK.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that Danny Drinkwater is the club's main injury concern ahead of the Champions League fixture with Qarabag FK.

On deadline day, Drinkwater left Leicester City for Stamford Bridge, but the England international was an unused substitute for the Blues' 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Conte has hinted at rotating his squad for their first match back in European football's premier competition, but Drinkwater is a doubt after sustaining a calf issue.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "Danny Drinkwater had a muscular problem in his calf and we are waiting to check the problem but only this, yes."

Drinkwater played 10 games in the Champions League during the most recent campaign as Leicester reached the quarter-finals.