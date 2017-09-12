Sep 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Qarabag FKQarabag FK
 

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater doubtful for Qarabag FK clash

Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that midfielder Danny Drinkwater is an injury doubt ahead the club's Champions league clash with Qarabag FK.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 17:44 UK

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that Danny Drinkwater is the club's main injury concern ahead of the Champions League fixture with Qarabag FK.

On deadline day, Drinkwater left Leicester City for Stamford Bridge, but the England international was an unused substitute for the Blues' 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Conte has hinted at rotating his squad for their first match back in European football's premier competition, but Drinkwater is a doubt after sustaining a calf issue.

The 48-year-old told reporters: "Danny Drinkwater had a muscular problem in his calf and we are waiting to check the problem but only this, yes."

Drinkwater played 10 games in the Champions League during the most recent campaign as Leicester reached the quarter-finals.

A fit-again Eden Hazard is pursued by Andy King during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea on September 9, 2017
Read Next:
Hazard desperate to win Champions League
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Drinkwater, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater doubtful for Qarabag FK clash
 Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in action during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Hector Bellerin wants Arsenal to take inspiration from Chelsea
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Didier Drogba "really happy" for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata
Conte feels "sorry" for sacked De BoerChelsea to ban fans guilty of anti-Semitic chantingFive times luck has played a part in sportHazard desperate to win Champions LeagueConte: 'Kante proving he is the best'
Chelsea, Barca to fight for Akkaynak?Kane expecting Tottenham title challengeDiego Costa moves family to Madrid?Shakespeare: 'Big moments not going our way'Conte hails Morata, Kante displays
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 