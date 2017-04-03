Crowd generic

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists that his team would challenge for the top four in the Premier League if they were to compete in English football.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has claimed that his team would challenge for the top four in the Premier League if they were to compete in English football.

Celtic thumped Hearts 5-0 on Sunday afternoon to secure a sixth successive Scottish title, with the Hoops winning 28 of their 30 league matches so far this season, remaining unbeaten in the process.

Rodgers's side are well and truly the dominant force in Scottish football, but the former Liverpool manager has insisted that his side would be a minimum top-six club in the top flight of English football.

"Could we play in the Premier League? Yes, we could," Rodgers told Sky Sports News. "I have absolutely no doubt about it because we've got the Celtic factor. We have 60,000 every other week. Without the money alone, this team would compete in the Premier League.

"We took a Swansea team who won the Championship into the Premier League and we finished 11th but for us and what we were trying to do that was very, very good.

"But this is Celtic. This is one of the great iconic clubs in the world so there is no doubt that with this group we could go in [there and compete]. Imagine the backing then. Celtic would be one of the minimum top four, top six clubs in the English Premier League and then that puts you on a different level altogether."

Rodgers, 44, took charge of Celtic in 2016 after spells with Watford, Reading, Swansea City and Liverpool.

