May 27, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Attendance: 48,713
Celtic
2-1
Aberdeen
Armstrong (11'), Rogic (92')
Rogic (92')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Hayes (9')
Taylor (61')

Mikael Lustig hails "unbelievable" Celtic season

Mikael Lustig of Celtic looks on during the UEFA Champions League group H match between AC Milan and Celtic at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 18, 2013
© Getty Images
Celtic defender Mikael Lustig hails his side's "unbelievable" achievement and jokes that the side "can all retire now".
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 16:29 UK

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has praised his teammates for an "unbelievable" achievement after they made it through the entire domestic season unbeaten.

A late Tom Rogic strike helped The Hoops defeat Aberdeen to win the Scottish Cup yesterday, ending a season that also saw them claim the Scottish League Cup and win the Scottish Premiership by a 30-point margin.

The feat marked the fourth time that the Scottish club have managed a treble and pundits have drawn comparisons with Brendan Rodgers's current side and Jock Stein's infamous Lisbon Lions side that claimed a historic European Cup in 1967.

"What a season it's been and what a team. It's unbelievable. To go through the season unbeaten and lift three trophies - I don't know if we'll see that again," Lustig told reporters. "We can all retire now!

"No, we still have a lot to learn. We still want to get better and improve in Europe. But to win a treble, not losing a game, it'll be tough to beat.

"All the boys were nervous going into the final because we knew we had a chance to write history. But we did and hopefully we can take more steps in the right direction now. We always felt that we would create chances to win the game. We just had to remain calm. It's easy to be good when you're with good players, you're confident and you're winning games. It's difficult for teams to handle us, the way we play.

"It's a strange feeling to be mentioned alongside legends of the club. If you look back at the teams to do a Treble, there were some great players. It's unbelievable for us. To be part of making history at this massive club is really good."

Celtic return to competitive action in just six weeks when they begin qualifying for the Champions League.

Tomas Rogic of Celtic controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic3834401062581106
2Aberdeen382441074353976
3RangersRangers381910956441267
4St Johnstone38177145046458
5Hearts381210165552346
6Partick Thistle381012163854-1642
7Ross County381113144858-1046
8Kilmarnock38914153656-2041
9Motherwell38108204669-2338
10Dundee38107213862-2437
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton38714173756-1935
RInverness Caledonian ThistleInverness38713184471-2734
> Full Version
 