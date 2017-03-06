Moussa Dembele was always confident that he would score regularly for Celtic, but is grateful to Brendan Rodgers for helping to improve his all-round game.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has credited boss Brendan Rodgers for making him a "better player" since he joined the club last summer.

The 20-year-old's impressive scoring streak in Scottish football has seen him touted with a senior France call up and a potential £50m transfer at the end of the season.

Dembele found the net in the Bhoys' 4-1 win over St Mirren on Sunday to make it 32 goals for the season in his maiden campaign north of the border, and he is grateful to Rodgers for bringing him on board from Fulham for a nominal fee.

"My whole game is better now than it was this time last season," he told the Glasgow Evening Times. "That is what the manager has helped me with. He has worked with me a lot on the training ground and I feel as though I am getting better all the time.

"I want to keep pushing. I want to keep getting better and I feel as though I can do that here. I was always confident that I would come here and score goals. I have always believed in my ability. But I am a better player than I was this time 12 months ago, that is for sure."

Seventeen of Dembele's goals this season have come in the Scottish Premiership, helping Celtic to a whopping 27-point lead at the summit.