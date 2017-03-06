Crowd generic

Celtic

Moussa Dembele: 'Brendan Rodgers has improved my all-round game'

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Moussa Dembele was always confident that he would score regularly for Celtic, but is grateful to Brendan Rodgers for helping to improve his all-round game.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 17:00 UK

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has credited boss Brendan Rodgers for making him a "better player" since he joined the club last summer.

The 20-year-old's impressive scoring streak in Scottish football has seen him touted with a senior France call up and a potential £50m transfer at the end of the season.

Dembele found the net in the Bhoys' 4-1 win over St Mirren on Sunday to make it 32 goals for the season in his maiden campaign north of the border, and he is grateful to Rodgers for bringing him on board from Fulham for a nominal fee.

"My whole game is better now than it was this time last season," he told the Glasgow Evening Times. "That is what the manager has helped me with. He has worked with me a lot on the training ground and I feel as though I am getting better all the time.

"I want to keep pushing. I want to keep getting better and I feel as though I can do that here. I was always confident that I would come here and score goals. I have always believed in my ability. But I am a better player than I was this time 12 months ago, that is for sure."

Seventeen of Dembele's goals this season have come in the Scottish Premiership, helping Celtic to a whopping 27-point lead at the summit.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Read Next:
Dembele backed to make £50m move
>
View our homepages for Moussa Dembele, Brendan Rodgers, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Liverpool 'paid out over £15m after sacking Brendan Rodgers'
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Moussa Dembele: 'Brendan Rodgers has improved my all-round game'
 A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
Celtic legend Tommy Gemmell dies, aged 73
Hibs complete loan deal for Efe AmbroseArsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'Blackburn miss out on Celtic defenderKante praises Celtic forward DembeleDembele backed to make £50m move
Dembele 'plans to see out Celtic contract' Real Madrid 'join Moussa Dembele race'Moussa Dembele on Bayern Munich radar?Celtic striker joins Polish side on loanArsenal to make Moussa Dembele move?
> Celtic Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic27261073165779
2Aberdeen27164750242652
3RangersRangers2713773732546
4Hearts27108946351138
5St Johnstone27107103536-137
6Partick Thistle2788112932-332
7Dundee2786133137-630
8Kilmarnock27610112543-1828
9Ross County2769122945-1627
10Motherwell2776143254-2227
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton27412112639-1324
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness27410133151-2022
> Full Version
 