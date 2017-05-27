May 27, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Attendance: 48,713
Celtic
2-1
Aberdeen
Armstrong (11'), Rogic (92')
Rogic (92')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Hayes (9')
Taylor (61')

Brendan Rodgers: "I need a rest"

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says that he 'needs a rest' after the club end their unbeaten domestic season with victory in the Scottish Cup.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 18:17 UK

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has declared that he 'needs a rest' after the club ended their season in memorable fashion with a last-gasp win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup.

A 92nd-minute winner from Tomas Rogic helped secure the club a third piece of silverware, adding to victories in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup, as they made it through all 47 domestic games of the season unbeaten.

"I thought we deserved it," Rodgers, who took over at Celtic Park last summer, told BBC Sport. "It was a very tough game. We just needed to stay calm and eventually the space will open up. That's what happened and the only disappointment is we didn't score more goals. It's a great day for the club.

"We ticked off six of our seven targets this season. It's been a dream.

"I was born into Celtic. It's a huge privilege to manage Celtic. It was the right time for myself, the club and we've created an identity that we can hopefully build on.

"I need a rest. Myself, the staff and the players, it's been so intense. We need to get away and have a breather."

Rodgers's side are next back in competitive action in just six weeks' time when they begin their Champions League campaign in the second qualifying round.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in training ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
