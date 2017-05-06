May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

Sean Dyche: 'Burnley will keep pushing for wins'

Sean Dyche of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says that his side will continue to push for points in the Premier League, despite all but assuring their place in the top flight.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said that his side's league position should not mean they stop looking for points in the Premier League.

After last week's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, Burnley are effectively assured of survival with Swansea City requiring to win each of their remaining games to have a chance of moving ahead of the Clarets.

However, Dyche has suggested that he does not expect to see any complacency from his players, preferring to focus on continuing to pick up victories in the short term.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "We certainly didn't expect to walk into this league running around the country picking up wins, but it is all about points on the table.

"For me it is about winning games, not the end position. Our job is to go and perform."

Burnley end the season with games against West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth and West Ham United respectively.

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
