Burnley boss Sean Dyche has paid tribute to his players following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Dele Alli sent Spurs ahead in the early stages of the clash at Wembley, before Burnley's record signing Chris Wood came off the bench to net a stoppage-time leveller for the Clarets.

Burnley have now won away at Chelsea and drawn with Spurs in their first two away matches of the 2017-18 campaign, and Dyche has said that he was "extremely pleased" with the performance.

"I am extremely pleased. It is a difficult task coming to play Tottenham. There is a lot made of the stadium but they remain a good side. They got a goal from a scruffy situation but we rose after that and we were terrific," Dyche told Sky Sports News.

"We needed something. Sometimes the game pans out how you want but we thought if we could keep it tight and affect it from the bench that might work for us. The fitness of my players was terrific. They were strong at the end and got the goal.

"What a finish and run from Chris Wood. Tom Heaton also made some good saves. Wood is 25, he is in a good group here and he needs to keep learning and enjoy his football. I think we can continue to grow. We are adding layers to the team. We still need some belief and some assurance that comes from playing in the Premier League."

Next up for Burnley is a home game against Crystal Palace after the international break.