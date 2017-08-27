Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-1
Burnley
Alli (49')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Wood (92')

Sean Dyche "extremely pleased" with draw at Tottenham Hotspur

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Burnley on May 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Burnley boss Sean Dyche reveals his delight after his team came from behind to draw 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 21:37 UK

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has paid tribute to his players following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Dele Alli sent Spurs ahead in the early stages of the clash at Wembley, before Burnley's record signing Chris Wood came off the bench to net a stoppage-time leveller for the Clarets.

Burnley have now won away at Chelsea and drawn with Spurs in their first two away matches of the 2017-18 campaign, and Dyche has said that he was "extremely pleased" with the performance.

"I am extremely pleased. It is a difficult task coming to play Tottenham. There is a lot made of the stadium but they remain a good side. They got a goal from a scruffy situation but we rose after that and we were terrific," Dyche told Sky Sports News.

"We needed something. Sometimes the game pans out how you want but we thought if we could keep it tight and affect it from the bench that might work for us. The fitness of my players was terrific. They were strong at the end and got the goal.

"What a finish and run from Chris Wood. Tom Heaton also made some good saves. Wood is 25, he is in a good group here and he needs to keep learning and enjoy his football. I think we can continue to grow. We are adding layers to the team. We still need some belief and some assurance that comes from playing in the Premier League."

Next up for Burnley is a home game against Crystal Palace after the international break.

Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
Read Next:
Chris Wood hails 'special' debut goal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Dele Alli, Chris Wood, Tom Heaton, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Burnley on May 13, 2017
Sean Dyche "extremely pleased" with draw at Tottenham Hotspur
 Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
Burnley striker Chris Wood hails 'special' debut goal
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Tottenham Hotspur's Wembley woes continue as Chris Wood snatches point
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Burnley - as it happenedPreview: Spurs vs. BurnleyFive arrested following Lancashire derby violenceResult: Burnley overcome Blackburn to reach round threeLive Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Burnley - as it happened
Burnley table offer for Majeed Waris?Burnley sign Wood for club-record feeWood in Manchester for Burnley medical?Hull ace Clucas denies going on strikeLeeds accept Burnley bid for Chris Wood
> Burnley Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 