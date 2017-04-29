Sean Dyche warns his Burnley charges that their job of securing Premier League survival is not yet finished, despite their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

The Clarets claimed a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday to lift them above the Eagles and eight points clear of the bottom three.

As well as rendering Burnley all but safe, it was also the club's first away win of the season, as well as their first ever Premier League success in London.

Dyche, however, remained stoic, telling Sky Sports News: "It's not my feeling that we are safe yet. For me it's about getting on with business, to keep doing all we can to get points on the board.

"I think that away win has been coming. We have played well enough in a few games. I was really pleased with the players, it was a performance that deserved a win.

"It's the best away performance in the sense of how we thought we could get the win came to fruition. I'm really pleased with how the staff and the players worked as a collective to make the game plan right, and then delivered it."

Up next for Burnley is next Saturday's game against West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor.