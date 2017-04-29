Apr 29, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-2
Burnley

Benteke (43'), Zaha (50')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Barnes (8'), Gray (85')

Sean Dyche: 'Burnley are not yet safe'

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Sean Dyche warns his Burnley charges that their job of securing Premier League survival is not yet finished, despite their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 22:05 UK

Sean Dyche has warned his Burnley charges that their job of securing Premier League survival is not yet finished.

The Clarets claimed a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday to lift them above the Eagles and eight points clear of the bottom three.

As well as rendering Burnley all but safe, it was also the club's first away win of the season, as well as their first ever Premier League success in London.

Dyche, however, remained stoic, telling Sky Sports News: "It's not my feeling that we are safe yet. For me it's about getting on with business, to keep doing all we can to get points on the board.

"I think that away win has been coming. We have played well enough in a few games. I was really pleased with the players, it was a performance that deserved a win.

"It's the best away performance in the sense of how we thought we could get the win came to fruition. I'm really pleased with how the staff and the players worked as a collective to make the game plan right, and then delivered it."

Up next for Burnley is next Saturday's game against West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor.

Joey Barton and Georginio Wijnaldum during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
FA: 'Barton given shortest possible ban'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Burnley are not yet safe'
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Ashley Barnes, Andre Gray inspire Burnley to first away win of season
 A general view of the groudn prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Stoke City at Selhurst Park on December 13, 2014
Team News: Mamadou Sakho misses out as Crystal Palace host Burnley
FA: 'Barton given shortest possible ban'Dyche questions "harsh" Joey Barton banPFA release statement on Barton banBarton: 'I placed bets against own team'Barton: 'Ban effectively means retirement'
Barton handed 18-month ban from footballHerrera dedicates win to Ibrahimovic, RojoCarragher: 'Keane should join Everton'Rooney: 'Burnley win sets up big derby'Dyche pleased with Burnley mentality
> Burnley Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 