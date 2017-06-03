Burnley to offer new deal to Sean Dyche?

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Burnley are reportedly prepared to offer Sean Dyche a new contract after reports linked him with a switch to Crystal Palace.
Burnley have reportedly decided to offer Sean Dyche a new contract in a bid to keep him at Turf Moor.

Dyche has worked wonders at the Clarets since October 2012, with two promotions and Premier League survival being achieved during that time.

It has been claimed that Dyche could be in the running for the vacant position at Crystal Palace but according to the Daily Mail, Burnley remain intent on retaining his services.

It has been suggested that talks have already been held ahead of Palace starting the interview process for a replacement for Sam Allardyce.

Dyche has publicly spoken about the desire to continue to make progress with Burnley after they came through the most recent campaign without being dragged into a relegation battle.

However, it was claimed earlier this week that Dyche may welcome the opportunity to return to the south of England, where he has previously managed Watford.

