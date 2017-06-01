Sean Dyche interested in Crystal Palace switch?

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is reportedly interested in holding talks over the vacant managerial position at Crystal Palace.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has reportedly taken an interest in the vacant managerial role at Crystal Palace.

After the surprise resignation of Sam Allardyce, Palace are looking for a replacement ahead of next season and a number of names have been linked with a move to Selhurst Park.

It has been claimed that Dyche is on the shortlist and according to The Independent, he is open to making the switch after nearly five years at Turf Moor.

During that time, the 45-year-old has twice guided the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League, while he was successful in keeping the club in the top flight this season.

However, it has been suggested that while Palace will welcome his interest, he will face competition from the likes of Mauricio Pellegrino, who has just left Spanish minnows Alaves after achieving ninth place in La Liga and an appearance in the Copa del Rey final.

Garry Monk and Roy Hodgson - formerly of Leeds United and England respectively - have also been linked with the position.

