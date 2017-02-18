Live Commentary: Burnley vs. Lincoln City

Feb 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fifth-round tie between Burnley and Lincoln City at Turf Moor.

The fifth-tier outfit's reward for overcoming Championship opponents Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion is a trip to Lancashire to face a formidable Clarets side.

Burnley have lost just three of their last 29 games on home soil, but they know that Lincoln head here on the back of a strong run of form - 15 wins in their last 18 - and with a piece of history in their sight.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


11.56amTheir home form really has been key, winning nine and drawing two of their 14 matches here - with the odd unlucky result thrown into the mix - to find themselves behind only Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea in terms of home form across the season so far. On the flipside, Burnley are rock bottom of the away form table after picking up just the one league point thus far - albeit at Old Trafford a couple of months back - while also losing at Accrington Stanley in the early throes of the EFL Cup.

11.54amThe Clarets have seen off Bournemouth, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Southampton in successive home matches; that run of wins only coming to an end last weekend with what was a well-earned point against runaway leaders Chelsea. To put that impressive results into some context, Burnley became just the third team since the tail end of September to take points off the Blues, joining Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in doing so.

11.52amThat means Dyche can now fully focus on the FA Cup, as reflected in his strong starting lineup today, with the Clarets looking to lift this famous cup for a second time in their history, just over a century after last doing so. At a glance the Lancashire outfit's form looks a little inconsistent, but defeat to Watford on February 4 after being reduced to 10 men is near enough their only disappointing result in the past two months or so.

11.50amIt is fair to say that Burnley have certainly enjoyed their first campaign back in the top tier, as they sit 12th in the division and are realistically free from any sort of relegation fears. A 1-1 draw against a formidable Chelsea side last weekend took them another step closer to achieving their overriding target for the season, with just 10 more points required to hit that so-called magic 40-point mark and a second-successive term in the top tier.

11.48amBurnley name a strong starting lineup for today's match, with Andre Gray retaining his place in the attacking line alongside Sam Vokes - a scorer against Bristol City in the last round. The Clarets have also battled their way past Premier League rivals Sunderland to make it to this stage; a replay required in that one following a real bland goalless draw at the Stadium of Light in the initial match in early January.

Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017© SilverHub


11.46amA strong starting lineup named by Dyche, then, and indeed a strong bench to go with it. The energetic George Boyd is afforded a rest after dropping down to the bench from the 1-1 draw with Chelsea here six days ago, while Ben Mee and Matt Lowton are also a part of the squad. Youngster Dan Agyei spent the first half of the season on loan at Coventry City, but he is now back in Dyche's plan and could play a part from the bench this afternoon.

11.44amBENCH WATCH!

BURNLEY SUBS: Ward, Boyd, Barnes, Lowton, Robinson, Mee, Agyei

LINCOLN CITY SUBS:


11.42amTheo Robinson was the hero in the third-round fixture against Ipswich, scoring twice in the 2-2 draw at Portman Road before playing a key part in the replay win, but he has since departed for Southend United. Nathan Arnold was the match-wining hero in the reverse tie against the Tractor Boys, scoring in the dying seconds to set up the meeting with Brighton, and he is again named in attack this afternoon for this first tie of fifth-round weekend.

11.40amLincoln kept us waiting for their team news but it has now been confirmed, with a couple of players missing out today due to injury. Lee Beevers is a long-term absentee with a knee complaint, while Joe Ward - eligible today after being cup-tied against his parent club in the last round - is also left out. Josh Ginnelly is another player to be ineligible today having also feature in a previous round, but boss Danny Cowley can call on the vast majority of those who have helped the club this far.

11.38amJeff Hendrick is one of those to miss out for the hosts today due to a three-match suspension, while Robbie Brady - impressive on his first start for the club last weekend - is another absentee having already featured for Norwich City in this year's competition. Sam Vokes, with seven goals in 29 outings for Burnley this term, joins Gray - seven in 22; none in his last three - in attack, while January recruits Kieran Westwood and Joey Barton man the central midfield.

11.36amStarting with a look at the home team, manager Sean Dyche has named a strong XI for this last-16 tie - as expected. Many managers chop and change in the early rounds, but Wembley is now in sight and that has been reflected in the Clarets' XI that boasts a strong spine. Tom Heaton, who has missed just the odd game since joining the club three years ago, starts in goal, while up the other end of the pitch Andre Gray retains his spot in attack.

11.34amTEAM NEWS!

BURNLEY XI: Heaton; Darikwa, Keane, Tarkowski, Flanagan; Arfield, Barton, Westwood, Gudmundsson; Gray, Vokes

LINCOLN CITY XI: Farman, Raggett, Habergham, Waterfall, Wood, Power, Woodyard, Muldoon, Rhead, Arnold, Hawkridge


11.32amSutton United are the side making all the headlines at the moment, largely due to the fact that they have drawn Arsenal at home in this last-16 stage, but it is Lincoln who arguably deserve more of the praise. The Imps have done superb to make it this far, overcoming Ipswich Town and high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion so far in the competition proper, but this is their toughest test yet against a Clarets side with just three defeats from their last 29 outings on home soil.

11.30amHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup meeting between Burnley and Lincoln City at Turf Moor. The first tie of the fifth round takes places in Lancashire, pitting together two sides separated by three divisions, but both are in decent form and this should be a lively encounter to kick off a potential weekend of cup upsets (and yet more discussions on weak team lineups!).

New generic football image
