Live Commentary: Burnley vs. Lincoln City

The fifth-tier outfit's reward for overcoming Championship opponents Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion is a trip to Lancashire to face a formidable Clarets side.
Burnley have lost just three of their last 29 games on home soil, but they know that Lincoln head here on the back of a strong run of form - 15 wins in their last 18 - and with a piece of history in their sight.
BURNLEY SUBS: Ward, Boyd, Barnes, Lowton, Robinson, Mee, Agyei
LINCOLN CITY SUBS:
BURNLEY XI: Heaton; Darikwa, Keane, Tarkowski, Flanagan; Arfield, Barton, Westwood, Gudmundsson; Gray, Vokes
LINCOLN CITY XI: Farman, Raggett, Habergham, Waterfall, Wood, Power, Woodyard, Muldoon, Rhead, Arnold, Hawkridge