Bristol Rovers drop complaint over Matty Taylor transfer to rivals Bristol City

Bristol Rovers will not pursue a complaint made against Bristol City any further, having held discussions over the controversial transfer of Matty Taylor.
Bristol Rovers have announced that they will drop their complaint against Bristol City over Matty Taylor's controversial transfer between the clubs last month.

The 26-year-old became the first player to leave Rovers for City since Trevor Morgan in 1987, joining the Robins for a fee of around £300,000.

Rovers were unhappy with their rivals' conduct at the time, claiming that they specifically knew details of a release clause inserted into the striker's contract.

However, the Pirates will no longer pursue their complaint after holding discussions with City.

"The decision comes after high-level discussions between the clubs about an agreed transfer policy going forward," a club statement read.

Taylor, who scored 61 times for Rovers in 118 league appearances, found the net for new side City against Derby County on Saturday in just his second game at Championship level.

Darrell Clarke and Matty Taylor pose with their League Two manager and player of the month awards for March 2016
Bristol City sign Taylor from Rovers
