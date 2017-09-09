Jonny Evans returns from injury to start West Bromwich Albion's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon.

Captain Jonny Evans returns from injury to start West Bromwich Albion's trip to The Amex as they face Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon.

The defender, still in the Midlands despite interest from Manchester City over the summer, takes the place of Chris Brunt to make his first Premier League appearance of the season after playing in Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifiers.

In the second of two changes from the side that drew with Stoke City before the international break, new signing Grzegorz Krychowiak replaces James Morrison in midfield for his Premier League debut.

Nacer Chadli misses out with a minor injury, while Hal Robson-Kanu remains suspended.

The hosts field the same XI that played out a goalless stalemate with Watford two weeks ago as striker Tomer Hemed has recovered from a thigh injury and is fit to take his place up front.

Meanwhile, Glenn Murray is fit enough for the bench following an ankle injury. New signing from Sporting Lisbon Ezequiel Schelotto plays no part.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Saltor, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner; Knockaert, Propper, Stephens, March; Gross; Hemed

Subs: Maenpaa, Hunemeier, Skalak, Murphy, Murray, Izquierdo, Rosenior

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Nyom, Evans, Dawson, Hegazi; Livermore; Barry, Phillips, Krychowiak, Rodriguez; Rondon

Subs: Myhill, Gibbs, Yacob, Morrison, Brunt, McClean, Burke