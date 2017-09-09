Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
3-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Gross (45', 48'), Hemed (63')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Morrison (77')

Team News: Jonny Evans, Grzegorz Krychowiak start for West Bromwich Albion

Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
© Getty Images
Jonny Evans returns from injury to start West Bromwich Albion's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 16:06 UK

Captain Jonny Evans returns from injury to start West Bromwich Albion's trip to The Amex as they face Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon.

The defender, still in the Midlands despite interest from Manchester City over the summer, takes the place of Chris Brunt to make his first Premier League appearance of the season after playing in Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifiers.

In the second of two changes from the side that drew with Stoke City before the international break, new signing Grzegorz Krychowiak replaces James Morrison in midfield for his Premier League debut.

Nacer Chadli misses out with a minor injury, while Hal Robson-Kanu remains suspended.

The hosts field the same XI that played out a goalless stalemate with Watford two weeks ago as striker Tomer Hemed has recovered from a thigh injury and is fit to take his place up front.

Meanwhile, Glenn Murray is fit enough for the bench following an ankle injury. New signing from Sporting Lisbon Ezequiel Schelotto plays no part.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Saltor, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner; Knockaert, Propper, Stephens, March; Gross; Hemed
Subs: Maenpaa, Hunemeier, Skalak, Murphy, Murray, Izquierdo, Rosenior

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Nyom, Evans, Dawson, Hegazi; Livermore; Barry, Phillips, Krychowiak, Rodriguez; Rondon
Subs: Myhill, Gibbs, Yacob, Morrison, Brunt, McClean, Burke

Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Read Next:
Tony Pulis wants new deal for Jonny Evans
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jonny Evans, Chris Brunt, Grzegorz Krychowiak, James Morrison, Nacer Chadli, Hal Robson-Kanu, Tomer Hemed, Glenn Murray, Football
Your Comments
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
Team News: Jonny Evans, Grzegorz Krychowiak start for West Bromwich Albion
 Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
West Brom boss Tony Pulis: 'I have great respect for Brighton's Chris Hughton'
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Seville at Amex Stadium on August 2, 2015
Chris Hughton: "The spirit is good"
Steve Sidwell undergoes minor back surgeryKrul: 'Newcastle wrong to sack Hughton'Sagna close to deciding on new club?Bloom disappointed with lack of new strikerKrul pays tribute to Newcastle fans
Janssen 'turns down Brighton move'Brighton midfielder Towell joins RotherhamBrighton granted extension for Janssen move?Tim Krul joins Brighton on loanBrighton complete Schelotto signing
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
Team News: Jonny Evans, Grzegorz Krychowiak start for West Bromwich Albion
 Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: 'West Brom's Jonny Evans was too expensive'
 Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Tony Pulis wants new deal for Jonny Evans
Result: Brighton pick up first Premier League winPulis: 'I have great respect for Hughton'Karl Henry 'training with West Brom'Burke eager to win back Scotland placeWest Ham turned down Sanches, Krychowiak
Jonny Evans planning Tony Pulis talksSunderland sign McManaman from West BromBlackburn sign West Brom youngster on loanSunderland to push through triple signing?Report: Man City end Jonny Evans interest
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 