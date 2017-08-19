Aug 19, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Attendance: 19,619
Burnley
0-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion

Barnes (90')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Robson-Kanu (71')
Robson-Kanu (83')

West Bromwich Albion fail with Hal Robson-Kanu appeal

Hal Robson-Kanu in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion fail to overturn Hal Robson-Kanu's red card against Burnley, meaning that the striker will now serve a three-match ban.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 17:45 UK

The Football Association has rejected West Bromwich Albion's appeal over the sending off of Hal Robson-Kanu against Burnley.

In Saturday's game at Turf Moor, Robson-Kanu came off the bench to score the winning goal as the Baggies registered a 1-0 victory over the Clarets.

The forward was later sent off for an elbow on full-back Matthew Lowton, although West Brom soon expressed a desire to appeal the decision.

However, that has been rejected by the governing body, with the Welsh international now due to serve a three-match suspension starting with the EFL Cup fixture against Accrington Stanley.

The 28-year-old will also miss Premier League matches with Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

West Bromwich Albion's Welsh Head Coach Tony Pulis gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7, 20
