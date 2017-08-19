West Bromwich Albion fail to overturn Hal Robson-Kanu's red card against Burnley, meaning that the striker will now serve a three-match ban.

The Football Association has rejected West Bromwich Albion's appeal over the sending off of Hal Robson-Kanu against Burnley.

In Saturday's game at Turf Moor, Robson-Kanu came off the bench to score the winning goal as the Baggies registered a 1-0 victory over the Clarets.

The forward was later sent off for an elbow on full-back Matthew Lowton, although West Brom soon expressed a desire to appeal the decision.

However, that has been rejected by the governing body, with the Welsh international now due to serve a three-match suspension starting with the EFL Cup fixture against Accrington Stanley.

The 28-year-old will also miss Premier League matches with Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.